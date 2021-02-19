Agenția Națională pentru Egalitatea de Șanse între Femei și Bărbați a pus la dispoziția victimelor violenței domestice o linie telefonică gratuită cu numărul unic de contact – 0800 500 333, destinat victimelor violenței domestice discriminării pe criteriul de sex și traficului de persoane.
Numărul unic 0800 500 333 este apelabil din orice rețea cu acoperire națională, având porgram 24/24 de ore 7 zile din 7. Apelând acest număr, victimele, potențiali martori sau alte persoane, pot semnala situații de violență domestică, trafic de persoane sau discriminare pe criteriul de sex sau discriminare multiplă.
Totodată, la nivelul liniei naționale telefonice sunt oferite informații cu privire la prevederile legale și măsurile de sprijin, îndrumare, consiliere primară, informații cu privire la servicile sociale adecvate nevoilor specifice, precum și orientări și recomandări privind soluționarea situațiilor care au determinat apelarea numărului unic, fiind explicate demersurile care pot fi initiate în vederea depășirii situațiilor de criză.
