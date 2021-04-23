Se naște o nouă generație de baroni locali. Care sunt cele două atribute ale puterii? Traseism politic și tupeu! Era întunericului din județul Prahova pare să fie, însă, abia în amurg… Detalii șocante, dezvăluiri de culise și jocuri de putere – România stă pe un butoi de pulbere! Tentaculele noii generații a caracatiței baronilor locali înmuguresc și încep să otrăvească tot ce ating. Pe lângă „noua frăție a inelelor”, vechea gardă, cea a „famigliei Cosma”, pare doar „un pistol cu apă”.

Fostul procuror Mircea Negulescu lansează o serie de acuzații grave la adresa președintelui Consiliului Județean Prahova, Iulian Dumitrescu. Negulescu susține că Dumitrescu ia decizii care nu sunt făcute cunoscute publicului larg, ba mai mult, îl acuză pe acesta că are un comportament de adevărat baron local. Și asta, în condițiile în care, teoretic, epoca baronilor locali ar fi trebuit să fi apus… Ce se află, însă, în culise?

Mircea Negulescu detonează „bomba” de la Prahova – Istoria se repetă. Baroniada de la Prahova, la un pas să fie demascată

Fostul procuror Mircea Negulescu susține că șeful CJ Prahova ia decizii în detrimentul cetățenilor și în interes personal.

„Inițial, când Iulian Dumitrescu a fost ales, în mod democratic, președintele CJ Prahova, am avut convingerea fermă că am încheiat perioada baroniadelor la nivel județean, am avut reprezentarea că acele vremuri sunt acum doar istorie. Din păcate, cred că m-am înșelat, în sensul că istoria se repetă. Și se repetă de o manieră specifică „Frăției inelelor”. Cunoașteți foarte bine că nu sunt într-o relație foarte bună cu familia Cosma, dar, în raport de ce se întâmplă acum la nivelul județului Prahova, am reprezentarea că fostul președinte al CJ Mircea Cosma a fost pistol cu apă. Am inițiat o investigație jurnalistică, una care acum este în curs de documentare, și foarte curând o să vă rog să mă invitați să facem o emisiune”, a dezvăluit, în exclusivitate, într-o intervenție la Realitatea PLUS, fostul procuror Mircea Negulescu.

Noul baron local, mână în mână cu fostul. OTRAVA noii caracatițe – afaceri tenebroase

„Domnul Iulian Dumitrescu are de răspuns la numeroase întrebari cel puțin în fața opiniei publice și, de ce nu, în fața organelor abilitate ale statului. De la data alegerii sale în funcția de președinte, ca urmare a lipsei de transparență în actul managerial, ridică anumite semne de întrebare referitoare la interesul domniei sale care poate fi public sau personal, drept pentru care acum înțeleg doar să vă dau câteva indicii. La nivelul CJ Prahova, ființează o direcție de pază unde sunt angajate aproximativ 150 de persoane. Prin Hotărârea nr. 2 din 27.01.2021 a CJ Prahova, s-a hotărât externalizarea serviciului. La prima vedere, pare o eficientizare a cheltuielilor publice, dar, în realitate, în loc să lase oamenii fără serviciu, ar fi trebuit să solicite un audit intern în legătură cu societatea de pază DST, controlată, în fapt, de Cosma Vlad Alexandru, care are contracte fie prin licitații, fie prin încredințare directă. Și mă refer aici la toate instituțiile publice din județ – spitale, muzee, ANAF, DSP, DSV, cimitire, nu mai vorbesc despre Parcul Industrial Ploiești. Mă întreb retoric… nu cumva Iulian Dumitrescu externalizează serviciul în favoarea DST, în favoarea familiei Cosma?”, a explicat Negulescu.

Mircea Negulescu mai aduce în discuție și cazul unei firme, trimisă în judecată de el, dar care a reușit să obțină contracte avantajoase cu statul.

Probele procurorului Negulescu – dezvăluiri despre șeful CJ Prahova – interese ascunse

Întrebat dacă are probe, fostul procuror Negulescu a replicat: „Cunoașteți istoria dosarului Păvăleanu Alexe, unde am trimis în judecată mai multe societăți comerciale și persoane fizice pentru evaziune și spălare de bani a mai multor persoane și societăți comerciale tocmai în ceea ce privește contracte cu CJ Prahova. Ce să vezi? O societate comercială care era, în fapt, o firmă de casă a familiei Cosma, S.C. CONI SRL, trimisă de mine în judecată, a câștigat acum un contract pe foduri europene o sumă considerabilă pentru a asfalta 46 de km de drum județean aflat în administrarea CJ Prahova. În asociere, apare și o firmă din Bulgaria, evident în detrimentul firmelor românești, care au capacitatea să realizeze aceste proiecte dacă vrem să încurajăm capitalul românesc.”

„Dumitrescu ar trebui să ofere opiniei publice un răspuns la legătura cu societatea comercială EURO GRUP DG, în care a fost acționar actuala CARSON Construction, cu sediul în București, care are contracte în Prahova și ce caută cetățeanul albanez Armando Nikolli ca acționar… După cum se poate observa, am trecut de la cetățenii sârbi la cetățenii albanezi, și sunt curios care a fost ultima intrare în spațiul teritorial românesc al acestui cetățean albanez”, a mai spus Mircea Negulescu.

„În spațiul public există, referitor la această societate comercială în care Iulian Dumitrescu a fost acționar și cred că și administrator, informații la această societate comercială. Problema este că această societate are contracte în județul Prahova. Sunt multe aspecte pe care domnul Dumitrescu trebuie să le facă publice pentru a asigura un act managerial transparent. Informațiile astea le am de la cetățeni din Prahova care îmi trimit mesaje, documente…”, a mai spus Negulescu.

„O altă speță… Dumitrescu ar trebui să clarifice dacă are vreo legătură cu SC DRUM Concept S.R.L. și S.C. ANDAUR Construcții S.R.L. care a câștigat o licitație la nivelul municipiului Ploiești, având ca obiect lucrări de întreținere și reparații”, a punctat fostul procuror.

Coordonatorul Realitateadinjustitie.net este ferm convins, însă, că afacerile șefului CJ vor ieși, până la urmă, la suprafață, iar instituțiile statului vor investiga situația în care se află șeful CJ Prahova.

„Aș propune primului ministru să trimită Corpul de control să clarifice situația din Prahova pentru că, la alegerile care au avut loc, cetățenii au ales să nu mai avem baroni. În final, vreau să precizez că Iulian Dumitrescu beneficiază de prezumția de nevinovăție, dar lipsa de transparență în actul managerial naște suspiciunea rezonabilă a unor trocuri între actualii baroni și foștii baroni. Sunt convins că va avea curaj să răspundă întrebărilor pe care le-am pus”, a conchis Negulescu.