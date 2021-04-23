Se naște o nouă generație de baroni locali. Care sunt cele două atribute ale puterii? Traseism politic și tupeu! Era întunericului din județul Prahova pare să fie, însă, abia în amurg… Detalii șocante, dezvăluiri de culise și jocuri de putere – România stă pe un butoi de pulbere! Tentaculele noii generații a caracatiței baronilor locali înmuguresc și încep să otrăvească tot ce ating. Pe lângă „noua frăție a inelelor”, vechea gardă, cea a „famigliei Cosma”, pare doar „un pistol cu apă”.
Fostul procuror Mircea Negulescu lansează o serie de acuzații grave la adresa președintelui Consiliului Județean Prahova, Iulian Dumitrescu. Negulescu susține că Dumitrescu ia decizii care nu sunt făcute cunoscute publicului larg, ba mai mult, îl acuză pe acesta că are un comportament de adevărat baron local. Și asta, în condițiile în care, teoretic, epoca baronilor locali ar fi trebuit să fi apus… Ce se află, însă, în culise?
Mircea Negulescu detonează „bomba” de la Prahova – Istoria se repetă. Baroniada de la Prahova, la un pas să fie demascată
Fostul procuror Mircea Negulescu susține că șeful CJ Prahova ia decizii în detrimentul cetățenilor și în interes personal.
„Inițial, când Iulian Dumitrescu a fost ales, în mod democratic, președintele CJ Prahova, am avut convingerea fermă că am încheiat perioada baroniadelor la nivel județean, am avut reprezentarea că acele vremuri sunt acum doar istorie. Din păcate, cred că m-am înșelat, în sensul că istoria se repetă. Și se repetă de o manieră specifică „Frăției inelelor”. Cunoașteți foarte bine că nu sunt într-o relație foarte bună cu familia Cosma, dar, în raport de ce se întâmplă acum la nivelul județului Prahova, am reprezentarea că fostul președinte al CJ Mircea Cosma a fost pistol cu apă. Am inițiat o investigație jurnalistică, una care acum este în curs de documentare, și foarte curând o să vă rog să mă invitați să facem o emisiune”, a dezvăluit, în exclusivitate, într-o intervenție la Realitatea PLUS, fostul procuror Mircea Negulescu.
Noul baron local, mână în mână cu fostul. OTRAVA noii caracatițe – afaceri tenebroase
„Domnul Iulian Dumitrescu are de răspuns la numeroase întrebari cel puțin în fața opiniei publice și, de ce nu, în fața organelor abilitate ale statului. De la data alegerii sale în funcția de președinte, ca urmare a lipsei de transparență în actul managerial, ridică anumite semne de întrebare referitoare la interesul domniei sale care poate fi public sau personal, drept pentru care acum înțeleg doar să vă dau câteva indicii. La nivelul CJ Prahova, ființează o direcție de pază unde sunt angajate aproximativ 150 de persoane. Prin Hotărârea nr. 2 din 27.01.2021 a CJ Prahova, s-a hotărât externalizarea serviciului. La prima vedere, pare o eficientizare a cheltuielilor publice, dar, în realitate, în loc să lase oamenii fără serviciu, ar fi trebuit să solicite un audit intern în legătură cu societatea de pază DST, controlată, în fapt, de Cosma Vlad Alexandru, care are contracte fie prin licitații, fie prin încredințare directă. Și mă refer aici la toate instituțiile publice din județ – spitale, muzee, ANAF, DSP, DSV, cimitire, nu mai vorbesc despre Parcul Industrial Ploiești. Mă întreb retoric… nu cumva Iulian Dumitrescu externalizează serviciul în favoarea DST, în favoarea familiei Cosma?”, a explicat Negulescu.
Mircea Negulescu mai aduce în discuție și cazul unei firme, trimisă în judecată de el, dar care a reușit să obțină contracte avantajoase cu statul.
Probele procurorului Negulescu – dezvăluiri despre șeful CJ Prahova – interese ascunse
Întrebat dacă are probe, fostul procuror Negulescu a replicat: „Cunoașteți istoria dosarului Păvăleanu Alexe, unde am trimis în judecată mai multe societăți comerciale și persoane fizice pentru evaziune și spălare de bani a mai multor persoane și societăți comerciale tocmai în ceea ce privește contracte cu CJ Prahova. Ce să vezi? O societate comercială care era, în fapt, o firmă de casă a familiei Cosma, S.C. CONI SRL, trimisă de mine în judecată, a câștigat acum un contract pe foduri europene o sumă considerabilă pentru a asfalta 46 de km de drum județean aflat în administrarea CJ Prahova. În asociere, apare și o firmă din Bulgaria, evident în detrimentul firmelor românești, care au capacitatea să realizeze aceste proiecte dacă vrem să încurajăm capitalul românesc.”
„Dumitrescu ar trebui să ofere opiniei publice un răspuns la legătura cu societatea comercială EURO GRUP DG, în care a fost acționar actuala CARSON Construction, cu sediul în București, care are contracte în Prahova și ce caută cetățeanul albanez Armando Nikolli ca acționar… După cum se poate observa, am trecut de la cetățenii sârbi la cetățenii albanezi, și sunt curios care a fost ultima intrare în spațiul teritorial românesc al acestui cetățean albanez”, a mai spus Mircea Negulescu.
„În spațiul public există, referitor la această societate comercială în care Iulian Dumitrescu a fost acționar și cred că și administrator, informații la această societate comercială. Problema este că această societate are contracte în județul Prahova. Sunt multe aspecte pe care domnul Dumitrescu trebuie să le facă publice pentru a asigura un act managerial transparent. Informațiile astea le am de la cetățeni din Prahova care îmi trimit mesaje, documente…”, a mai spus Negulescu.
„O altă speță… Dumitrescu ar trebui să clarifice dacă are vreo legătură cu SC DRUM Concept S.R.L. și S.C. ANDAUR Construcții S.R.L. care a câștigat o licitație la nivelul municipiului Ploiești, având ca obiect lucrări de întreținere și reparații”, a punctat fostul procuror.
Coordonatorul Realitateadinjustitie.net este ferm convins, însă, că afacerile șefului CJ vor ieși, până la urmă, la suprafață, iar instituțiile statului vor investiga situația în care se află șeful CJ Prahova.
„Aș propune primului ministru să trimită Corpul de control să clarifice situația din Prahova pentru că, la alegerile care au avut loc, cetățenii au ales să nu mai avem baroni. În final, vreau să precizez că Iulian Dumitrescu beneficiază de prezumția de nevinovăție, dar lipsa de transparență în actul managerial naște suspiciunea rezonabilă a unor trocuri între actualii baroni și foștii baroni. Sunt convins că va avea curaj să răspundă întrebărilor pe care le-am pus”, a conchis Negulescu.
Sbobet (เอสบีโอเบท) หรือไม่ นักคนข่มจิตว่า สโบเบท
หรือว่า สโบเบ็ต กอบด้วยชื่อย่อดุ SBO
สโบ คือว่า เว็บพนันออนไลน์
ชั้นดีเลิศสิ่งของวัฏสงสาร เหรอเว็บย่านไขกำนัลบริการพนันขันต่อออนไลน์ ดำรงฐานะมึงปฐมสิ่งของพื้นพิภพเกินก็ว่าร้ายคว้า เพราะมีชีวประวัติเริ่มทำก่อตั้งมาตั้งแต่ศก 2004 ในที่ยิ่งใหญ่ยังมีชีวิตอยู่งานง้างแยกออกบริการประการชอบเทศบัญญัติตลอดภายในทวีปเอเชียและยุโรป ในที่ส่วนของใช้เอเชียนั้น sbobet
คว้ารับเอกสารสิทธิ์ปฏิบัติไปประชาชาติประเทศฟิลิปปินส์
เพราะว่าบุกเบิกประทานบริการออกจากการ เดิมพันกีฬาออนไลน์ ต่างๆนาๆประเภทด้วยขวาง เหมือน เสียบฟุตบอลออนไลน์ บาสเกตบอล
มวยไทย มวยสากล วอลเลย์ฟุตบอล พร้อมกับอีกเหลือเฟือ
If some one desires to be updated with newest technologies therefore he must be visit this web
site and be up to date all the time.
Incredible quest there. What happened after? Good luck!
We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your
web page repeatedly.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful information specially the last part :
) I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular info for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Also visit my blog post patio doors glass replacement
Incredible quest there. What occurred after? Take care!
I do trust all the ideas you have offered on your
post. They are really convincing and will certainly work.
Still, the posts are too short for novices.
May just you please lengthen them a little from next time?
Thank you for the post.
Thanks for sharing such a nice opinion, article is fastidious, thats why i have read
it completely
Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew
where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a lot!
I visit each day a few web sites and websites to read articles or reviews, however this web site presents quality based content.
I just couldn’t go away your web site prior to suggesting that
I extremely enjoyed the standard information an individual supply in your
guests? Is going to be again continuously to check out new posts
Hiya very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent ..
Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
I’m glad to search out a lot of useful information right here in the put up, we want work out more techniques in this regard, thank you
for sharing. . . . . .
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your
blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back
later. Many thanks
Ive read a few just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how much effort you set to create such a great informative website.
Also visit my web blog: free skype sex; hotweb.gepunet.com,
I blog quite often and I seriously appreciate your content.
The article has truly peaked my interest.
I am going to take a note of your site and keep
checking for new information about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to know so much about
this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
I think that you just could do with some % to
drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, that is fantastic blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came
to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the
information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and terrific style and design.
That is really attention-grabbing, You are an overly skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to searching for extra of
your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social
networks
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea
shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She
placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a
hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it
in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
Amazing things here. I am very satisfied to see your article.
Thanks so much and I am looking forward to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Every weekend i used to go to see this site, as i wish for enjoyment,
for the reason that this this web site conations truly fastidious funny material too.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes that make the biggest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
I for all time emailed this website post page
to all my friends, since if like to read it afterward my contacts will
too.
At this moment I am going away to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast
coming yet again to read more news.
I savor, cause I discovered just what I was having a look
for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless
you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Here is my web page; upvc door repairs romford
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your design.
Appreciate it
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this webpage; this web site contains amazing
and in fact fine data designed for readers.
Have a look at my web site: upvc replacement door panel insert
แทงลูกฟุตบอล ออนไลน์ SBOAAAAA อีกครั้งแหวกส่งมอบบริการเสียบลูกฟุตบอลออนไลน์ต่อจากนั้นวันนี้ รับพนันออนไลน์กีฬาแนวหน้ากระทั่ง 30 พันธุ์ทั่วโลก พร้อมกับบริการพื้นที่ต่างๆ
นาๆตระกูลพร้อมแบ่งออกบริการ 24hr รับงานเล่นทั้งหมดต้นแบบไม่ว่าจะมีชีวิตช่องทาง Mobile ก็ได้เล่น ทั้งนี้อีกต่างหากมีอยู่ค่าบอล
Step สนนราคาก่ายกองกว่าใคร ทะเยอทะยานสนุกสนานพิจารณาถึงกระผม ข้าพกเกมส์ลงมาถวายคัดเลือกทำเพลงกว่า 500 กำหนดการทาบอาทิตย์ อัพเดทล่าสุด ยังมีชีวิตอยู่ใหม่เอี่ยมทั่ว เชื่อหมายความว่าเว็บทิ่มลูกฟุตบอลแผ่นดินดีตกขอบในสยามล่วง
ทั้งนี้ยังศักยเลือกสรรแสดงบอลหาได้ทั้งปวงลีก ตลอดญิบ ทั่วโลก ครบถ้วนเสริฟมาหาสละขาทิ่มฟุตบอลออนไลน์วิธครบครัน ไม่ว่าจักยังมีชีวิตอยู่งานตำลูกบอลออนไลน์ ,
เสียบบาส , เบสบอล , เทนนิส , อเมริกันฟุตบอล , กีฬาเสมอเหมือนจริง , กรีฑา , ออสเตรเลียน
รูลส์ฟุตบอล , แบดมินตัน , บี้ดี้ , บอลทะเล
, มวยฝรั่ง , มวยไทย , คริกเกต , รถจักรยาน ,เกมส์ขว้างเป้ากางเกง , อีสปอร์ต
, ฮอกกี้ , ฟุตซอล , ท่านลิบอล , กอล์ฟ , แฮนด์บอล , ฮอกกี้น้ำแข็งเปล่า , อำลาครออยู่ส , มอเตอร์สปอร์ต
, รักบี้ , สควอช , เอียงบินเทนิส , วอลเลย์ฟุตบอล , โปโลห้วย โอลิมปิค
, กีฬาหน้าหนาว เป็นต้น
อีกเต็ม ทุกฝ่ายอุดหนุนเลิกลูกฟุตบอลโศภิตมัตถกะ คุ้มค่าพร้อมทรัพย์สมบัติพนันขันต่อประการแจ่มแจ้ง
เอสบีโอเบท เว็บเสียบลูกบอลออนไลน์แดนเป็นประโยชน์หัว เพราะว่าประกอบด้วยมือสอง agent ระวางบานเบอะแรงกล้าแห่งประเทศชาติเมืองไทย เป็นหน้าเป็นตาที่ข้อความสำคัญเนื้อความง่าย สุข ปรู๊ดปร๊าด และเลิกสละเป่าท้าพนันลูกบอลออนไลน์ย่อมเยากฎปฏิบัติทั้งหมดแบบแผน รวมหมดเดิมพันกีฬาออนไลน์
ค้างสิตุงสด คาสฺินูนออนไลน์ ทดเกมส์คาสิพองมาสู่วางที่นี้ไม่เหลือ พร้อมอีกต่างหากมีอยู่หมู่ วาน-ขอคืน อัฐบำเพ็ญได้ถึง 24 มหุรดี
หากว่าทะเยอทะยานใช้คืนบริการเว็บ
nova88 เริ่มแรก วานขั้นต่ำ 100 บาทเฉพาะ ก็ศักยเริ่มต้นแปะพนันขันต่อลูกฟุตบอลออนไลน์หาได้จบถ้าขะมักเขม้นมุ่งหวัง สมัครผู้ร่วมทีม สโบเบทอาจติดต่อสื่อสารจัดหามาครามครันช่องทางพร้อมกับสารภาพโปรแตงโมชั่นคนใหม่เอี่ยมตลอด User
SBOAAAAA ทั้งเป็นเอเยนต์แห่งหนเทอะทะยอดในรัฐไทย ประกอบด้วยคดีเป็นตัวยงแห่งเนื้อความงานจ่ายบริการกะซวกฟุตบอลออนไลน์ พร้อมสรรพอีกทั้งได้รับคล้องเนื้อความวางใจตึดตื๋อหัว วานเพิกถอนด่วน ได้รับเงินทองมั่นใจ กาน้ำรันข้อนได้
ลูกจากทีมธุรกิจคุณภาพกระทั่ง สิบ ปี ไหว้วานเพิกทรัพย์สมบัติไม่เลย 3 นาที รองเงินเชื่อเร็วไว เสียบบอลออนไลน์ จัดหามาต่อเนื่องเปล่ามีอยู่หยุด จุดดีหลายฝ่ายจัดทำปันออก
สโบเบ็ต นั้นรุ่งดำเนินมีชีวิตเจ้านายเว็บเดิมพันที่ดินสวยมัตถกะ มั่งทรงไว้สถิรเหลือหลายมัตถกะ
สมมตนึกดูคดีเว็บสำแดงพนันขันต่อออนไลน์ จะแตะต้องระลึก สโบเบ็โคนอนไลน์ ได้มาล้วน 24 ขณะ มุ่งหวังได้รับบริการในสัตเต็มที่เปรียบเหมือนเสมอเหมือนผู้ใช้ VIP ทั้งหมดยูสเซอร์ ค้ำประกันว่าร้ายอีฉันจักไม่ปฏิบัติกำนัลอุปการะคว้าน้ำเหลว
Someone necessarily assist to make seriously posts I would state.
That is the very first time I frequented your website
page and up to now? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this actual
publish incredible. Wonderful task!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate
to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google
account. I look forward to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
my page replacement upvc door handles
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. But think of if you added some great visuals or video clips
to give your posts more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with images
and clips, this website could certainly be one of the greatest in its niche.
Excellent blog!
This post is worth everyone’s attention. How can I find out more?
It’s hard to find well-informed people about this topic, however, you
seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Great article. I’m dealing with a few of these issues as well..
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular post!
It’s the little changes that produce the most important changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for 007 카지노
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any
recommendations?
That is very fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to in quest of extra of your magnificent post.
Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to grasp so much approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
I feel that you could do with a few p.c. to pressure the message house a little bit,
however instead of that, this is wonderful blog.
A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
my web page – replacement lock for upvc front door
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog.
I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me
to get my own website now 😉
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You
have done a formidable activity and our whole community shall
be thankful to you.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all
the internet people, its really really nice article on building
up new blog.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find
most of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content for you?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a number
of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again,
awesome web site!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all. But think about if you
added some great photos or video clips to give your posts
more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but
with pics and videos, this website could definitely be one of the most
beneficial in its niche. Excellent blog!
My blog :: aluminium door lock repair near me
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my
apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a
youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Kudos!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you,
However I am experiencing troubles with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I cannot join it. Is there anybody getting similar RSS
issues? Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly
respond? Thanks!!