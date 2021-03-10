4 în 30 de ani! Au condus România de la Palatul Victoria. Durata medie a mandatului unui prim-ministru în funcție în România a fost de doi ani. Cum au rămas în istorie prim-miniștri post-decembriști? Aderarea la NATO și la Uniunea Europeană au fost, probabil, marile proiecte ale României postdecembriste.
Dar a fost nevoie de mai bine de două decenii pentru ca fiecare să se întâmple. Două decenii și mulți premieri. Și-atunci, cu ce am rămas de la fiecare dintre cei peste 20 de șefi ai Guvernului? Cu unele excepţii, relaţia dintre şeful statului şi cel al guvernului a fost una de confruntare, uneori mocnită, alteori la lumina zilei. O luptă permanentă pentru putere! Și de ce nu scăpăm de această instabilitate? Dupa 31 de ani, facem o radiografie a premierilor României așa cum nimeni nu a facut-o! La Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu de la ora 18.
