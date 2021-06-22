Asociația Forumul Judecătorilor din România, Asociația Mișcarea pentru Apărarea Statutului Procurorilor și Asociația Inițiativa pentru Justiție reamintesc faptul că niciun dintre ”modificările de esență dăunătoare aduse legilor justiției, realizată în perioada 2018-2019 și intrată în vigoare, încă nu a fost abrogată”. Cele trei asociații propun zece reforme urgente care trebuie adoptate în Justiției.
Totodată, acestea aduc în discuție ultimul raport MCV și avertizează că nerespectarea unei hotărâri pronunțate de Curtea de Justiție a Uniunii Europene poate determina Curtea să impună sancțiuni financiare, sub forma unei sume forfetare și/sau a unei plăți zilnice.
Comunicatul integral:
Asociația Forumul Judecătorilor din România, Asociația Mișcarea pentru Apărarea Statutului Procurorilor și Asociația Inițiativa pentru Justiție fac apel la memoria publică în ceea ce privește ultimul Raport MCV, care confirmă faptul că „Hotărârea Curții de Justiție din 18 mai 2021 oferă un cadru clar și o direcție clară în ceea ce privește reformele în curs în vederea îndeplinirii în mod satisfăcător a obiectivelor de referință ale MCV, cu respectarea deplină a statului de drept și a dreptului UE în general”. Comisia Europeană a sugerat că ”este esențial ca hotărârea să se reflecte în mod corespunzător în noua legislație care urmează să fie adoptată”.
De altfel, nerespectarea unei hotărâri pronunțate de Curtea de Justiție a Uniunii Europene poate determina Curtea să impună sancțiuni financiare, sub forma unei sume forfetare și/sau a unei plăți zilnice. Sancțiunile sunt calculate ținând seama de importanța normelor încălcate și impactul încălcării asupra intereselor generale și private, perioada în care nu a fost aplicat dreptul UE, capacitatea statului membru de a plăti (amenzile trebuie să aibă un efect disuasiv). Suma este propusă de Comisia Europeană și poate fi modificată de Curtea de Justiție a Uniunii Europene în hotărârea sa.
În cadrul deschis de Hotărârea CJUE din 18 mai 2021, Guvernul României și Parlamentul României trebuie să promoveze, respectiv să adopte imediat toate modificările legislative ce rezultă din rapoartele MCV. Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii are obligația de a garanta în mod real independența justiției și de a nu mai permite hărțuirea abuzivă a magistraților incomozi.
În acest context, Asociația Forumul Judecătorilor din România, Asociația Mișcarea pentru Apărarea Statutului Procurorilor și Asociația Inițiativa pentru Justiție solicită din nou reforme rapide în justiție, pentru alinierea legislației naționale cerințelor minimale ale dreptului Uniunii Europene privind statul de drept, rapoartele entităților internaționale relevante și doleanțelor majorității covârșitoare a magistraților români.
Așa cum am arătat în nenumărate rânduri, cel puțin următoarele reforme sunt necesare urgent:
1. Reglementări legislative pentru admiterea în magistratură, delegarea, detașarea și transferul magistraților; renunțarea la dispozițiile care prevăd dublarea perioadei de pregătire în cadrul Institutului Național al Magistraturii;
2. Desființarea necondiționată a secției de parchet separate, creată pentru investigarea infracțiunilor comise de judecători și procurori;
3. Abrogarea limitărilor cu privire la libertatea de exprimare, materializate în obligația de abținere a magistraților de la „manifestarea sau exprimarea defăimătoare în raport cu celelalte puteri ale statului”;
4. Reinstaurarea meritocrației în magistratură; reglementarea unor examene meritocratice de promovare, inclusiv și mai ales la Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție;
5. Revizuirea sistemului de numire și revocare a procurorilor-șefi și limitarea rolului ministrului justiției în aceste proceduri, simultan cu creșterea atribuțiilor Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii; întărirea independenței procurorului și reglementarea clară și restrictivă a noțiunii de procuror ierarhic superior;
6. Respectarea rolului și a atribuțiilor stabilite de Constituție pentru Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii, ca organism colegial, prin înlăturarea transferării arbitrare a unor atribuții ale Plenului către secții sau către anumiți judecători, în funcție de gradul profesional deținut, de natură a deturna funcționarea colegială; revizuirea dispozițiilor privind alegerea și revocarea membrilor CSM, în sensul instituirii unui vot universal, respectiv a unei proceduri flexibile și accesibile;
7. Reorganizarea Inspecției Judiciare, reconsiderarea rolului și a atribuțiilor inspectorului-șef; reglementarea unor examene meritocratice pentru selectarea inspectorilor judiciari și funcțiile de conducere din cadrul Inspecției Judiciare;
8. Abrogarea tuturor dispozițiilor introduse în anii 2018-2019 de natură a încărca nejustificat volumul de muncă al instanțelor și parchetelor;
9. Revizuirea normelor privind răspunderea materială a magistraților, cât timp acestea ignoră independența justiției;
10. Ratificarea de Parlamentul României a Protocolului nr. 16 la Convenția pentru apărarea drepturilor omului și a libertăților fundamentale, al cărui text a fost adoptat de Comitetul Miniștrilor la data de 10 iulie 2013 și care a fost deschis spre semnare la 2 octombrie 2013, la Strasbourg. Protocolul nr. 16 prevede posibilitatea pentru cele mai înalte jurisdicții ale părților contractante de a solicita un aviz consultativ Curții Europene a Drepturilor Omului, atunci când apreciază că o anumită cauză aflată pe rolul lor ridică o problemă gravă privind interpretarea sau aplicarea Convenției sau a protocoalelor sale. Acordarea posibilităţii de a sesiza Curtea Europeană a Drepturilor Omului pentru a solicita o opinie legală şi curţilor de apel (inclusiv curţii militare de apel) având în vedere că şi aceste instanţe au fost indicate printre cele mai înalte jurisdicţii române care vor fi în măsură să ceară un aviz Curţii Europene cu ocazia depunerii declaraţiei din partea României la data semnării Protocolului din 14.10.2014 (a se vedea comunicatul Ministerului Afacerilor Externe la adresa https://www.mae.ro/node/29238). Acordarea posibilităţii şi instanţelor inferioare de a sesiza jurisdicţiile superioare (Înalta Curte, respectiv curţile de apel) pentru a se încuviinţa solicitarea de aviz consultativ, dat fiind faptul că multe litigii în care se pune problema compatibilităţii legislaţiei interne cu cele ale Convenţiei Europene a Drepturilor Omului nu ajung a fi dezbătute în faţa curţilor de apel sau a instanţei supreme.
