Asociația Forumul Judecătorilor din România, Asociația Mișcarea pentru Apărarea Statutului Procurorilor și Asociația Inițiativa pentru Justiție reamintesc faptul că niciun dintre ”modificările de esență dăunătoare aduse legilor justiției, realizată în perioada 2018-2019 și intrată în vigoare, încă nu a fost abrogată”. Cele trei asociații propun zece reforme urgente care trebuie adoptate în Justiției.

Totodată, acestea aduc în discuție ultimul raport MCV și avertizează că nerespectarea unei hotărâri pronunțate de Curtea de Justiție a Uniunii Europene poate determina Curtea să impună sancțiuni financiare, sub forma unei sume forfetare și/sau a unei plăți zilnice.

Comunicatul integral:

Asociația Forumul Judecătorilor din România, Asociația Mișcarea pentru Apărarea Statutului Procurorilor și Asociația Inițiativa pentru Justiție fac apel la memoria publică în ceea ce privește ultimul Raport MCV, care confirmă faptul că „Hotărârea Curții de Justiție din 18 mai 2021 oferă un cadru clar și o direcție clară în ceea ce privește reformele în curs în vederea îndeplinirii în mod satisfăcător a obiectivelor de referință ale MCV, cu respectarea deplină a statului de drept și a dreptului UE în general”. Comisia Europeană a sugerat că ”este esențial ca hotărârea să se reflecte în mod corespunzător în noua legislație care urmează să fie adoptată”.

De altfel, nerespectarea unei hotărâri pronunțate de Curtea de Justiție a Uniunii Europene poate determina Curtea să impună sancțiuni financiare, sub forma unei sume forfetare și/sau a unei plăți zilnice. Sancțiunile sunt calculate ținând seama de importanța normelor încălcate și impactul încălcării asupra intereselor generale și private, perioada în care nu a fost aplicat dreptul UE, capacitatea statului membru de a plăti (amenzile trebuie să aibă un efect disuasiv). Suma este propusă de Comisia Europeană și poate fi modificată de Curtea de Justiție a Uniunii Europene în hotărârea sa.

În cadrul deschis de Hotărârea CJUE din 18 mai 2021, Guvernul României și Parlamentul României trebuie să promoveze, respectiv să adopte imediat toate modificările legislative ce rezultă din rapoartele MCV. Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii are obligația de a garanta în mod real independența justiției și de a nu mai permite hărțuirea abuzivă a magistraților incomozi.

În acest context, Asociația Forumul Judecătorilor din România, Asociația Mișcarea pentru Apărarea Statutului Procurorilor și Asociația Inițiativa pentru Justiție solicită din nou reforme rapide în justiție, pentru alinierea legislației naționale cerințelor minimale ale dreptului Uniunii Europene privind statul de drept, rapoartele entităților internaționale relevante și doleanțelor majorității covârșitoare a magistraților români.

Așa cum am arătat în nenumărate rânduri, cel puțin următoarele reforme sunt necesare urgent:

1. Reglementări legislative pentru admiterea în magistratură, delegarea, detașarea și transferul magistraților; renunțarea la dispozițiile care prevăd dublarea perioadei de pregătire în cadrul Institutului Național al Magistraturii;
2. Desființarea necondiționată a secției de parchet separate, creată pentru investigarea infracțiunilor comise de judecători și procurori;
3. Abrogarea limitărilor cu privire la libertatea de exprimare, materializate în obligația de abținere a magistraților de la „manifestarea sau exprimarea defăimătoare în raport cu celelalte puteri ale statului”;
4. Reinstaurarea meritocrației în magistratură; reglementarea unor examene meritocratice de promovare, inclusiv și mai ales la Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție;
5. Revizuirea sistemului de numire și revocare a procurorilor-șefi și limitarea rolului ministrului justiției în aceste proceduri, simultan cu creșterea atribuțiilor Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii; întărirea independenței procurorului și reglementarea clară și restrictivă a noțiunii de procuror ierarhic superior;
6. Respectarea rolului și a atribuțiilor stabilite de Constituție pentru Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii, ca organism colegial, prin înlăturarea transferării arbitrare a unor atribuții ale Plenului către secții sau către anumiți judecători, în funcție de gradul profesional deținut, de natură a deturna funcționarea colegială; revizuirea dispozițiilor privind alegerea și revocarea membrilor CSM, în sensul instituirii unui vot universal, respectiv a unei proceduri flexibile și accesibile;
7. Reorganizarea Inspecției Judiciare, reconsiderarea rolului și a atribuțiilor inspectorului-șef; reglementarea unor examene meritocratice pentru selectarea inspectorilor judiciari și funcțiile de conducere din cadrul Inspecției Judiciare;
8. Abrogarea tuturor dispozițiilor introduse în anii 2018-2019 de natură a încărca nejustificat volumul de muncă al instanțelor și parchetelor;
9. Revizuirea normelor privind răspunderea materială a magistraților, cât timp acestea ignoră independența justiției;
10. Ratificarea de Parlamentul României a Protocolului nr. 16 la Convenția pentru apărarea drepturilor omului și a libertăților fundamentale, al cărui text a fost adoptat de Comitetul Miniștrilor la data de 10 iulie 2013 și care a fost deschis spre semnare la 2 octombrie 2013, la Strasbourg. Protocolul nr. 16 prevede posibilitatea pentru cele mai înalte jurisdicții ale părților contractante de a solicita un aviz consultativ Curții Europene a Drepturilor Omului, atunci când apreciază că o anumită cauză aflată pe rolul lor ridică o problemă gravă privind interpretarea sau aplicarea Convenției sau a protocoalelor sale. Acordarea posibilităţii de a sesiza Curtea Europeană a Drepturilor Omului pentru a solicita o opinie legală şi curţilor de apel (inclusiv curţii militare de apel) având în vedere că şi aceste instanţe au fost indicate printre cele mai înalte jurisdicţii române care vor fi în măsură să ceară un aviz Curţii Europene cu ocazia depunerii declaraţiei din partea României la data semnării Protocolului din 14.10.2014 (a se vedea comunicatul Ministerului Afacerilor Externe la adresa https://www.mae.ro/node/29238). Acordarea posibilităţii şi instanţelor inferioare de a sesiza jurisdicţiile superioare (Înalta Curte, respectiv curţile de apel) pentru a se încuviinţa solicitarea de aviz consultativ, dat fiind faptul că multe litigii în care se pune problema compatibilităţii legislaţiei interne cu cele ale Convenţiei Europene a Drepturilor Omului nu ajung a fi dezbătute în faţa curţilor de apel sau a instanţei supreme.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

78 COMENTARII

  1. Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know
    if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
    Any help would be enormously appreciated!

  2. Simply want to say your article is as astonishing.
    The clearness in your post is simply excellent and i
    can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me
    to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

  3. Hey there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.

    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?

    My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.

    If you have any recommendations, please share. Appreciate it!

  4. Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to know so much approximately this, such as you wrote
    the ebook in it or something. I feel that you just can do with some p.c.
    to force the message home a little bit, but other than that,
    this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

  5. Having read this I thought it was really informative.
    I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this short article together.

    I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading
    and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!

  6. Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
    and you’re just extremely excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re
    saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible.
    I can’t wait to read much more from you. This is
    actually a wonderful website.

  8. Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. This is an extremely smartly written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your helpful info.
    Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.

  9. Hey there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say
    this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you
    recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
    Cheers, I appreciate it!

  11. Having read this I thought it was very enlightening. I
    appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short article together.
    I once again find myself spending a significant amount of
    time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!

  12. Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it
    😉 I will revisit once again since I bookmarked it. Money
    and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.

  13. You can certainly see your expertise in the work
    you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you
    who are not afraid to say how they believe.
    At all times follow your heart.

  15. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard
    against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?

  16. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say
    that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your
    rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  17. I know this website provides quality depending articles or reviews and additional stuff, is there any other site
    which provides such stuff in quality?

  21. I don’t even understand how I finished up right here, however I thought this post used to be good.
    I do not recognize who you are however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger if you happen to
    aren’t already. Cheers!

  22. Heya! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask.

    Does running a well-established blog such as yours take a
    lot of work? I am brand new to running a blog however I do
    write in my journal on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and views
    online. Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring
    blog owners. Appreciate it!

  23. It’s awesome to pay a quick visit this web site and reading
    the views of all mates on the topic of this paragraph, while
    I am also keen of getting experience.

  24. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough
    time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you
    might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to
    seeing it develop over time.

  25. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging
    on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It’s always helpful to read articles from other writers and use something from
    their websites.

  26. First off I want to say fantastic blog! I hadd a quickk question in which I’d like
    tto aask iif you don’t mind. I was curious tto find out hoow you center yourself and clear your thouyhts prior to writing.
    I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my
    ideas out there. I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems
    like the first 10 to 15 minutes aare usually lost
    just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?
    Many thanks!

    My page fleshlight.sjv.io/DVLa2b

  30. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s
    the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

  32. hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here.
    I did however expertise some technical points
    using this web site, as I experienced to reload the
    website many times previous to I could get it to load properly.
    I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.

    Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much
    more of your respective intriguing content.
    Ensure that you update this again very soon.

  36. Hello There. I discovered your blog using msn. This is a really neatly written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your helpful information.
    Thank you for the post. I will definitely return.

  39. Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely helpful info particularly the remaining section 🙂 I care for such information much.
    I used to be looking for this particular information for a long time.

    Thank you and best of luck.

  40. hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up something new from right here.
    I did however expertise several technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the website many times previous to I
    could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
    Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances
    times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score
    if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much
    more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again soon.

  43. Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to know so much about this, like
    you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you simply could do with a few
    p.c. to drive the message house a bit, however
    other than that, that is fantastic blog. A great read.
    I’ll definitely be back.

  47. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
    I hope to provide something again and aid others such as you aided me.

  49. Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am inspired!
    Very helpful information particularly the ultimate section 🙂 I
    take care of such info a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very
    long time. Thank you and best of luck.

  51. I think this is among the most important information for me.

    And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things,
    The web site style is perfect, the articles is really great :
    D. Good job, cheers

  52. I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that
    I extremely loved the standard information an individual provide to your visitors?

    Is gonna be again often in order to check
    up on new posts

  55. Definitely consider that that you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be at the internet the simplest thing to understand of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked even as folks consider worries that they
    plainly don’t understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the
    top and outlined out the whole thing without having
    side effect , other folks can take a signal. Will probably be back
    to get more. Thanks

  56. Greate article. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hi there, You have performed an incredible job.

    I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to my
    friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this site.

  58. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide
    credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the
    information you provide here. Please let
    me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!

  60. What’s up to every single one, it’s actually a fastidious
    for me to pay a visit this site, it includes valuable Information.

  61. Somebody essentially help to make severely posts I would state.
    This is the first time I frequented your website page and
    so far? I surprised with the research you made to make this actual post amazing.
    Great job!

  64. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
    was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already ;
    ) Cheers!

  65. At this time it sounds like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

  66. My brother recommended I may like this website. He was once totally right.
    This put up actually made my day. You can not imagine just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  67. Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have
    any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months
    of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?

  70. Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll
    probably be returning to read more, thanks for the advice!

  73. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if
    you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that
    automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for
    a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
    reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  74. Greate pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hello there, You have done a great job. I will
    certainly digg it and for my part recommend
    to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from
    this website.

  75. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it
    for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog
    and would like to know where u got this from. thanks a lot

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here