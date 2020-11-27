Traian Băsescu a declarat vineri seară, în emisiunea ”Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, că retragerea Procurorilor francez și german din cursa pentru conducerea Parchetului European în favoarea Laurei Codruța Kovesi nu pare a fi o coincidență. Fostul președinte a reamintit că fosta șefă a DNA a închis dosarul EADS, firmă franco-germană, deși avea toate datele necesare.
”Doamna Kovesi a avut toate datele, inclusiv circulația banilor fraudați, cu conturi, de la cine către cine, de unde până unde, cum s-au plimbat banii. La scurt timp după ce a primit această informație, pe care am primit-o și eu, a ieșit la televiziuni și a spus că a deschis dosarul EADS, după o săptămână a mai spus o dată că îi face praf pe toți.
După vreo 2-3 luni, când a început să întrebe presa, a spus că s-a închis dosarul. EADS este o firmă franco-germană și, când Kovesi a candidat la funcția de Procuror-Șef European, s-a retras și Procurorul german, și Procurorul francez. Nu cred că este o coincidență”, a punctat fostul președinte.
Dosarul EADS a fost clasat la începutul lui noiembrie 2018. Firmele care au oferit consultanță EADS, printre care Fujitsu Siemens Computers a lui Claudiu Florică, Profinet a lui Dinu Pescariu, compania Midocar Consulting, casa de avocatură Boştină şi asociaţii sau firma lui Cătălin Harnagea, fostul șef al SIE de pe vremea CDR și a lui Dorin Marian, fost șef al Cancelariei premierului Călin Popescu Tăriceanu.
În 2004, European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS) Germania a semnat cu Ministerul de Interne din România un contract, fără licitație, în valoare de 650 de milioane de euro. Contractul prevedea securizarea a peste 3.000 de kilometri de frontieră a României și a fost dat prin Hotărâre de Guvern. Ministru de Interne era Marian Săniuță, în Guvernul Adrian Năstase. România dorea să intre în Uniunea Europeană și întărirea graniţelor era o condiţie esențială. În 2009, costul contractului EADS a fost majorat cu peste 200 de milioane de euro, preţul final ajungând la 750 de milioane de euro, amintește realitateadebucurești.net
