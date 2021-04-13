Bogdan Toader, fost președinte al Consiliului Județean Prahova, a declarat marți seară, în emisiunea ”Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, că TIR-ul de terapie intensivă de la ”Victor Babeș”, care a fost adus de la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Ploiești, nu funcționa corespunzător încă de când a fost instalat acolo.
Toader a precizat că TIR-ul nu putea funcționa la capacitatea maximă.
Potrivit acestuia, medicii au decis să nu îl folosească pentru că sursele de oxigen nu funcționau corespunzător și existau probleme și la climatizare.
”Am fost norocos. Medicii – le mulțumesc că au salvat situația – au constatat câteva probleme și au făcut sesizări.
Sursele de oxigen, dacă erau mai mult de 7-8 pacienți, nu mai funcționau corespunzător, aveau niște senzori. Medicii au refuzat să le mai folosească până nu primesc un aviz că TIR-ul poate funcționa în parametri optimi, în condițiile în care are 12 locuri. Ni s-a spus că îl putem folosi la capacitate maximă.
Medicii au luat pacienții din TIR și i-au dus în spital.
O altă problemă a fost climatizarea, care nu a funcționat corespunzător. La un moment dat erau 14 grade, pacienții aveau frisoane. Toți medicii au propus să nu mai fie folosit până nu primesc aprobări.
Acest TIR a dat foarte multe semnale că nu este corespunzător.
TIR-ul a fost montat de ISU”, a declarat fostul președinte al Consiliului Județean Prahova.
