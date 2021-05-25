Un subiect mult dezbătut în ultimele luni a fost clarificat de ITM și Avocatul Poporului. Printr-o campanie națională de informare, autoritățile au stabilit că angajații nu pot fi obligați de șefi să se vaccineze împotriva SARS-COV-2.
“Accesul la locul de muncă a persoanei încadrate nu poate fi condiționat de vaccinarea împotriva Sars-Cov-2.Niciun angajat nu poate fi condiționat de către angajator să se vaccineze împotriva COVID-19, vaccinarea fiind un act medical preventiv, bazat pe consimțământul persoanei”, a declarat Adrian Reit, inspectorul-șef al ITM Brașov.
Angajații din România trebuie să știe că impunerea vaccinării împotriva COVID-19 de către angajator este în afara cadrului legal și trebuie să se siseze autoritățile dacă sunt obligați să se imunizeze.
