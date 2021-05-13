Institutul Național de Sănătate Publică precizează că 10,8% din totalul persoanelor testate în intervalul 27 decembrie 2020 – 9 mai 2021, au fost persoane vaccinate. Dintre acestea, doar 44,3% au avut un test pozitiv de infecție cu virusul SARS-CoV-2.

Astfel, în perioada 27 decembrie 2020 – 9 mai 2021, 0,6% din totalul persoanelor vaccinate cu prima doză (22.911 de persoane) au avut un test pozitiv de infecție cu virusul SARS-CoV-2, după administrarea primei doze de vaccin.

În același interval, 414 persoane (1,8% din totalul persoanelor care au avut un test pozitiv de infecție cu virusul SARS-CoV-2, după administrarea primei doze de vaccin) au decedat, însă INSP precizează că niciunul dintre decese nu a fost cauzat de vaccinare.

0,2% din totalul persoanelor vaccinate cu doza a doua (4.363 de persoane) au avut un test pozitiv de infecție coronavirus, după administrarea celei de-a doua doze de vaccin, iar 74 de persoane (1,7% din totalul persoanelor care au avut un test pozitiv de infecție cu virusul SARS-CoV-2, după administrarea celei de a doua doze de vaccin) a survenit decesul. INSP spune că nici în această situație niciunul dintre decese nu a survenit ca urmare a vaccinării.

7,7% din totalul persoanelor confirmate cu infecție SARS-CoV-2 după vaccinare de la începutul campaniei de vaccinare au fost raportate în ultimele două săptămâni (26 aprilie – 9 mai 2021).

În ultimele două săptămâni, 1.596 de persoane au avut un test pozitiv de infecție cu virusul SARS-CoV-2, după administrarea primei doze de vaccin, iar 503 persoane au fost confirmate cu Covid după administrarea celei de a doua doze de vaccin.

