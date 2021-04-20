Rata generală de ocupare a scăzut anul trecut în România, singurul segment de populație cu activitate în creștere fiind cel cu vârste între 55 și 64 de ani, scrie Biziday.
Statistica oficială arată că în anul pandemiei (2020) în România s-au pierdut în total peste 81 de mii de locuri de muncă, dar unele sectoare au făcut mai multe concedieri, în timp ce în altele numărul angajaților a crescut.
Astfel, comparativ cu anul 2019, scăderi mai importante ale numărului de persoane ocupate s-au înregistrat în industria prelucrătoare (-101,9 mii persoane) şi în agricultură (-96,5 mii persoane).
Cele mai semnificative creşteri faţă de anul precedent s-au înregistrat în comerţ (+38,7 mii persoane) şi construcții (+22,1 mii persoane).
Date oficiale, oferite de Institutul Național de Statistică, arată că în anul 2020 rata de ocupare a populaţiei în vârstă de muncă (15-64 ani) a fost de 65,6%, în scădere faţă de anul anterior cu 0,2 puncte procentuale.
Populația activă se menține sub 9 milioane de persoane, dintre care 452 de mii își caută activ de lucru, iar 8,5 milioane sunt fie salariați (6,4 milioane, inclusiv angajați la negru), fie patroni, lucrători pe cont propriu, lucrători familiali neremuneraţi sau membri ai unei societăţi agricole.
Continurea, AICI
