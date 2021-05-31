Înscrierile pentru prima sesiune a Bacalaureatului au început luni, 31 mai, și se vor finaliza pe 4 iunie. Prima probă scrisă va avea loc pe 28 iunie, iar rezultatele finale se vor afișa pe 9 iulie. 

Pe 4 iunie vor încheia cursurile elevii din clasele a XII-a şi a XIII-a.

Potrivit Ministerului Educației, calendarul examenului este următorul: 

14-16 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba română – proba A (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
16-17 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba maternă – proba B (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
18-23 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor digitale – proba D (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
23-25 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor lingvistice într-o limbă de circulație internațională – proba C (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
28 iunie – Limba și literatura română – proba scrisă
29 iunie – Proba obligatorie a profilului – proba scrisă
30 iunie – Proba la alegere a profilului și specializării – proba scrisă
1 iulie –  Limba și literatura maternă – proba scrisă

Anul acesta, probele de evaluare a competenţelor la Bacalaureat vor fi echivalate/recunoscute, în urma adoptării de către Executiv a unei ordonanţe de urgenţă pentru instituirea unor măsuri privind buna funcţionare a sistemului de învăţământ.

Astfel, se echivalează/se recunosc:

– proba de evaluare a competenţelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba română;

– proba de evaluare a competenţelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba maternă, pentru elevii care au urmat studiile liceale într-o limbă a minorităţilor naţionale;

– proba de evaluare a competenţelor lingvistice într-o limbă de circulaţie internaţională studiată pe parcursul învăţământului liceal;

– proba de evaluare a competenţelor digitale. 

Primele rezultate se vor afișa pe 5 iulie, zi în care se vor putea depune și contestațiile (între orele 12:00 și 18:00). Rezultatele finale se vor afișa pe 9 iulie. 

Acte necesare la înscriere: 

Dosarele de înscriere pentru BAC se depun fie în format fizic, fie electronic sau prin poștă la liceul absolvit și trebuie să cuprindă:

2 Fotografii 3/4 pentru Diploma de bacalaureat
Copie certificat de naștere
Copie carte de identitate
Foaie matricolă
Adeverință recunoaștere probe (pentru absolvenții din promoțiile anterioare)
Cerere-tip de înscriere
Cereri pentru echivalarea/recunoașterea probelor de competențe
Cerere către inspectorul școlar general pentru candidații din alte județe

