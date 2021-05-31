Înscrierile pentru prima sesiune a Bacalaureatului au început luni, 31 mai, și se vor finaliza pe 4 iunie. Prima probă scrisă va avea loc pe 28 iunie, iar rezultatele finale se vor afișa pe 9 iulie.
Pe 4 iunie vor încheia cursurile elevii din clasele a XII-a şi a XIII-a.
Potrivit Ministerului Educației, calendarul examenului este următorul:
14-16 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba română – proba A (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
16-17 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba maternă – proba B (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
18-23 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor digitale – proba D (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
23-25 iunie – Evaluarea competențelor lingvistice într-o limbă de circulație internațională – proba C (proba va fi echivalată, nu se susține)
28 iunie – Limba și literatura română – proba scrisă
29 iunie – Proba obligatorie a profilului – proba scrisă
30 iunie – Proba la alegere a profilului și specializării – proba scrisă
1 iulie – Limba și literatura maternă – proba scrisă
Anul acesta, probele de evaluare a competenţelor la Bacalaureat vor fi echivalate/recunoscute, în urma adoptării de către Executiv a unei ordonanţe de urgenţă pentru instituirea unor măsuri privind buna funcţionare a sistemului de învăţământ.
Astfel, se echivalează/se recunosc:
– proba de evaluare a competenţelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba română;
– proba de evaluare a competenţelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba maternă, pentru elevii care au urmat studiile liceale într-o limbă a minorităţilor naţionale;
– proba de evaluare a competenţelor lingvistice într-o limbă de circulaţie internaţională studiată pe parcursul învăţământului liceal;
– proba de evaluare a competenţelor digitale.
Primele rezultate se vor afișa pe 5 iulie, zi în care se vor putea depune și contestațiile (între orele 12:00 și 18:00). Rezultatele finale se vor afișa pe 9 iulie.
Acte necesare la înscriere:
Dosarele de înscriere pentru BAC se depun fie în format fizic, fie electronic sau prin poștă la liceul absolvit și trebuie să cuprindă:
2 Fotografii 3/4 pentru Diploma de bacalaureat
Copie certificat de naștere
Copie carte de identitate
Foaie matricolă
Adeverință recunoaștere probe (pentru absolvenții din promoțiile anterioare)
Cerere-tip de înscriere
Cereri pentru echivalarea/recunoașterea probelor de competențe
Cerere către inspectorul școlar general pentru candidații din alte județe
you are actually a excellent webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing.
It sort of feels that you are doing any unique
trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a wonderful activity on this subject!
Great weblog right here! Also your web site loads up
very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link for your host?
I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as
yours lol
Hi, I wish for to subscribe for this weblog to obtain most up-to-date updates, therefore where can i do it
please assist.
Awesome! Its actually remarkable paragraph, I have got much
clear idea on the topic of from this post.
Feel free to visit my site … pingpoint.xyz
Currently it sounds like Drupal is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using
on your blog?
my web page; Goudie CBD Oil Cost [Tilly]
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you
access consistently rapidly.
Superb post however , I was wondering if you could write
a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Bless you!
Keep on working, great job!
I am genuinely delighted to read this weblog posts which
consists of plenty of useful information, thanks for providing these statistics.
magnificent issues altogether, you just received a new reader.
What would you suggest in regards to your submit that you simply
made a few days ago? Any positive?
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the challenges.
It was truly informative. Your site is very useful.
Thank you for sharing!
I have read so many articles on the topic of
the blogger lovers except this piece of writing is really a fastidious piece of writing, keep it up.
Hi! I simply would like to offer you a huge thumbs up
for your excellent info you have got right here on this post.
I’ll be returning to your web site for more soon.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I shyould check things out.
I like what I see so now i am folllowing you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page repeatedly.
I think the admin of this web page is really working
hard in favor of his web site, for the reason that here every material is quality based material.
Thanks to my father who informed me about this website,
this blog is genuinely remarkable.
I don’t even know the way I ended up right here, however I
thought this put up used to be good. I don’t understand who you are but
certainly you are going to a famous blogger if
you are not already. Cheers!
It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that yyou simply
shared thiss helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this.
Thanks for sharing.
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this
site. Studying this info So i am glad to express that I have an incredibly excellent
uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what
I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to
do not omit this site and provides it a glance regularly.
Hi to all, as I am in fact keen of reading this website’s post to be updated regularly.
It contains good information.
Thanks for finally writing about > Încep înscrierile la prima sesiune a Bacalaureatului.
Calendarul examenului – MODIFICĂRI la evaluarea competențelor – Realitatea
de Alba < Liked it!
Unquestionably believe that that you stated. Your
favourite reason appeared to be at the internet the easiest
factor to take into accout of. I say to you, I definitely get irked
at the same time as other people consider issues that they plainly don’t understand about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as defined out the entire
thing with no need side effect , people can take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites
really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the
future. Many thanks
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your
weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I
achievement you access consistently fast.
my web page … Greens Bliss CBD; usedtiresbrowardcounty.com,
Thankfulness to my father who stated to me on the topic of this webpage, this web site is really amazing.
We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page for a second time.
Hi to every one, the contents present at this website are in fact remarkable for people experience,
well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s blog link on your
page at suitable place and other person will also do same in support
of you.