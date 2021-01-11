Credeați ca ne-am oprit? Dezvăluirile continua la „Culisele statului paralel”. Incepem in forta cu noi detalii despre ce i se intampla lui Cristian Rizea la Chisinau. Avocații săi povestesc, în exclusivitate la Realitatea PLUS, cum ii sunt incalcate drepturile si cum procurorul general a pornit urmarirea penala desi fapta s-a prescris.
Scrisoarea deschisa catre Maia Sandu in care Rizea ii cere un tratament corect.
Fostul deputat fugar continua sa vorbeasca despre lumea murdara a aranjamentelor politice si povesteste cum a ajuns Ponta presedintele PSD in 2010.
Ce rol au avut Ghita, Iacobescu, Maior si Coldea in jocurile de culise de la PSD.
Stenograme incendiare despre cum s-au falsificat alegerile la Congresul din 2010.
De ce nu-l voia Basescu presedinte la PSD pe Ponta. De ce s au retras din cursa Adrian Nastase, Cristian Diaconescu, Miron Mitrea si Radu Mazare!
Astazi, de la ora 18.00, la „Culisele statului paralel” cu Anca Alexandrescu.
