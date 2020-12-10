Negocierile pentru noul guvern au intrat în linie dreaptă. Joi dimineață, liderii PNL, USR PLUS și UDMR au fost chemați la Cotroceni pentru o discuție cu președintele Klaus Iohannis. Întâlnirea a durat aproximativ o oră și a avut drept scop confirmarea lui Florin Cîțu propunerea pentru funcția de premier și desemnarea lui pentru formarea unei majorități parlamentare, potrivit realitatea.net
Președintele Klaus Iohannis s-a întâlnit cu Florin Cîțu, Ludovic Orban, Dacian Cioloș, Dan Barna și Kelemen Hunor și împreună au discutat despre o posibilă coaliție de guvernare.
Cum se împart ministerele în noul Guvern
În viitorul Guvern, PNL ar obține 10 ministere, USR PLUS – 5, iar UDMR – 3. Mai mult, UDMR și USR PLUS vor avea câte un vicepremier.
USR PLUS vrea și ministerul Justiției, pe lângă cel al Finanțelor, în timp ce UDMR ar lua Mediul și Cultura.
Ionel Dancă este cel care poartă negocierile cu partidele pentru formarea majorității.
