Prim-ministrul Florin Cîţu a cerut prefecţilor, luni, într-o videoconferinţă, să ia toate măsurile necesare pentru a impune respectarea strictă a regulilor aflate în vigoare. Acesta a menționat că dacă acest lucru se întâmplă nu ar fi necesare alte restricţii pentru a limita răspândirea SARS-CoV-2.
„Am cerut azi reprezentanților Guvernului în teritoriu să ia toate măsurile necesare pentru a impune respectarea strictă a regulilor pe care le avem în vigoare. Dacă actualele măsuri sunt respectate de către toată lumea, nu ar fi necesare alte restricții pentru a limita răspândirea SARS-CoV-2.
Vedem în 30 de județe și în București o creștere continuă a incidenței și, zilnic, avem noi localități în zona roșie, pentru că o minoritate preferă să nu respecte regulile. Ne vom asigura că tot mai mulți se vor conforma, astfel încât majoritatea cetățenilor care respectă regulile să nu fie afectați de comportamentul celorlalți.
De asemenea, am analizat cu reprezentanții autorităților locale din București soluții pentru ca regulile de prevenire a răspândirii virusului să fie respectate pe stradă, în mijloacele de transport, în centre comerciale, la terase și restaurante, în școli, în instituțiile publice și la locul de muncă.
Am constatat în ultima vreme o relaxare nepermisă dacă vrem să ținem sub control pandemia. Datoria noastră este să ne asigurăm că măsurile sunt respectate în toate cazurile, întrucât și-au dovedit eficiența. Vrem să evităm carantina, pentru a nu afecta și mai mult activitățile economice.
Este clar nevoie de o implicare mai mare a autorităților în informarea populației cu privire la campania de vaccinare și la măsurile pe care le-am urmat și trebuie să le urmăm în continuare.
Să ținem însă cont că ne confruntăm cu un val nou al pandemiei, cu tulpini mai ușor transmisibile ale coronavirusului. Avem nevoie să rezistăm în următoarele săptămâni, pentru că în lunile aprilie și mai România va primi alte câteva milioane de doze de vaccin anti-COVID, după care vom putea frâna evoluția îmbolnăvirilor prin continuarea în forță a campaniei de vaccinare”, a transmis Florin Cîțu.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am having troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I can’t join it. Is there anybody else getting similar RSS issues?
Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
I’m more than happy to discover this great site. I need
to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful
read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new stuff in your web
site.
That is a very good tip especially to those
fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read article!
Great work! That is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared across the internet.
Shame on Google for now not positioning this post higher!
Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely wonderful.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say
it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it
sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from you.
This is really a great website.
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t know then its up
to other people thaqt they will assist, so here iit takes place.
النقاط الأساسية في تداول الخيارات الثنائية web page وسطاء الخيارات الثنائية
Hello, the whole thing is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s genuinely fine,
keep up writing.
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this website; this blog
consists of amazing and genuinely fine stuff in favor
of visitors.
Wow, this article is pleasant, my sister is analyzing such
things, so I am going to inform her.
My brother recommended I may like this web site. He used to
be entirely right. This publish actually made my day.
You cann’t believe simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog
loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Hi mates, its wonderful paragraph about tutoringand fully defined, keep it up all the time.
my homepage; www (Dora)
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little
bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. A great read.
I will definitely be back.
Thanks for some other wonderful article. The place else may just anybody get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such information.
Howdy outstanding website! Does running a blog such as this require a large amount of work?
I have absolutely no expertise in computer programming but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyway, should you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject nevertheless I simply needed to
ask. Kudos!
Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anyone
get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for
such information.
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to know a lot
about this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I think that you simply can do with some p.c.
to drive the message house a bit, however other than that, that is wonderful blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours lately, but I never
found any fascinating article like yours.
It is pretty value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good
content material as you probably did, the web will probably be a lot more useful than ever
before.
I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across
a blog that’s both educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The problem is something that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy I came across this in my hunt for something regarding
this.