Premierul Florin Cîțu a făcut primele declarații despre relaxarea preconizată de la 1 iunie. Prim-ministrul a spus că nu vom reveni la normalitate 100% pe 1 iunie, dar se va face un prim pas spre acest obiectiv. Acesta a reiterat că doar o campanie de vaccinare de succes ne poate aduce la normalitate.
„A fost o întâlnire pe care o aștept de un an de zile, care ne dă speranță. Începem să ne gândim la revenirea la normalitate. Știu că o spun de foarte multe ori, dar depinde doar de noi, o campanie de vaccinare de succes ne poate aduce la normalitate.
Nu revenim la 1 iunie sută la sută, asta e clar. Este un prim pas. Nu revenim la normalitate fără vaccinare. Este singura soluție. Am fost închiși două luni de zile și nu am revenit la normalitate, deci nu asta este soluția”, a spus Florin Cîțu, joi.
„Eu aș vrea să fie redeschis totul mai devreme. Sunt avansate discuții pentru teste pilot pentru Teatrul Național și Opera Națională.
Dacă ne vaccinăm, vom renunța și la mască. Trebuie să ne gândim după ce avem ținta de 10 milioane de vaccinați, până atunci nu are rost”, a mai punctat prim-ministrul.
Florin Cîțu, despre revenirea la școală a elevilor și teste non-invazive: A fost o discuție
„A fost o discuție, în acest Comitet, tangențială. Ministerul Sănătății și Ministerul Educației se uită care este situația vor vedea cum vor reveni copiii la școală. Să vedem ce concluzii au cele două ministere și apoi vom comunica”, a spus Florin Cîțu.
Premierul Florin Cîțu a participat joi la reuniunea Comitetului interministerial pentru revenirea României la normalitate începând cu 1 iunie 2021, în contextul pandemiei de COVID-19.
Ședința a avut loc la ora 16:00, la Palatul Victoria. După reuniune, toate ministerele vor face propuneri pentru relaxarea restricțiilor impuse în perioada pandemiei.
Autoritățile iau în calcul să renunțe la purtarea măștii de la 1 iunie, însă doar la plajă, transmite Realitatea PLUS. Varianta ar fi posibilă, dacă situația epidemiologică va permite acest lucru.
Cei din HoReCa au cerut redeschiderea urgentă, mai devreme de 1 iunie.
O serie de propuneri pentru relaxare au fost făcute și de Ministerul Culturii, care a propus reluarea evenimentelor private. Vorbim despre nunți, botezuri, petreceri, dar și a evenimentelor culturale, fără a ține cont de rata de incidență a infectării cu noul coronavirus. Ar fi posibil acest lucru dacă vor fi respectate mai multe reguli, respectiv dacă participanții la eveniment fac dovada faptului că au fost vaccinați cu rapel, fie dacă prezintă un test PCR negativ Covid-19 efectuat cu 48 de ore înainte de eveniment sau dacă acceptă să facă teste rapide anti-Covid înainte să asiste la eveniment. Totodată, aceștia vor avea posibiltatea să ateste printr-un document medical că au anticorpii.
Citește și Decizii CRUCIALE, astăzi, la Palatul Victoria: „Marea RELAXARE”, pe masa Comitetului național pentru revenirea la normalitate
Your mode of explaining the whole thing in this piece of writing is in fact fastidious, all be capable of without
difficulty understand it, Thanks a lot.
I’m now not certain where you’re getting your information,
however good topic. I needs to spend a while studying
much more or figuring out more. Thanks for excellent info I was
searching for this info for my mission.
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4
year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
This article will help the internet users for building up new weblog or even a
blog from start to end.
I do consider all the ideas you have presented
on your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely
work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters.
May just you please extend them a bit from next time?
Thanks for the post.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add
to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and
was curious what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
There is certainly a great deal to know about this subject.
I love all the points you have made.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your web site in web explorer, may check this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a huge portion of other people will miss your wonderful writing due
to this problem.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping
maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Great goods from you, man. I have take into accout your stuff previous to and
you are just too wonderful. I really like what you’ve bought here, certainly like what you are stating and
the way through which you say it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to
keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you.
That is actually a tremendous web site.
When some one searches for his necessary thing, so he/she desires to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I
have really enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be
subscribing to your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!
Thanks in support of sharing such a nice opinion, piece of writing is good,
thats why i have read it entirely
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉
Cheers!
Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really
enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you suggest
any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Many thanks!
I know this web page offers quality dependent content and additional
information, is there any other web site which provides such stuff in quality?
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts by
you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities
has inspired me to get my own blog now 😉
I am in fact grateful to the owner of this web page who has shared this impressive post at
at this time.
If you would like to improve your know-how just keep visiting
this site and be updated with the newest news update posted here.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think
that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit,
but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you have been working with?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest website
and I’d like to find something more safeguarded.
Do you have any solutions? https://careers.societyforcryobiology.org/employers/747818-
Hello to every one, the contents present at this web site are truly
amazing for people experience, well, keep up
the nice work fellows.
Peculiar article, totally what I needed.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page, because i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this
web page conations really good funny data too.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am experiencing troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I cannot join it. Is there anybody getting similar RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
This post will assist the internet visitors for building
up new web site or even a weblog from start to end.
wonderful points altogether, you just gained a new
reader. What would you suggest about your publish that you
simply made a few days in the past? Any certain?
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, therefore he/she
wishes to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what
youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence
on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something
informative to read?
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic work!
Keep on working, great job!
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest
authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based upon on the same topics
you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
There’s definately a lot to learn about this topic.
I like all of the points you’ve made.
I was more than happy to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for your time for this
particularly fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated
every part of it and I have you book marked to look at new information on your blog.
Thanks very interesting blog!
Article writing is also a fun, if you know after that you can write if not it is complicated to
write.
It’s very straightforward to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this site.
Hello There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful information. Thank you for the
post. I will certainly return.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my
blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good
results. If you know of any please share. Appreciate it!
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about
a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way
I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Everything is very open with a clear description of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your site is very useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward
to new posts.
Good day I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while
I was searching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am
here now and would just like to say many thanks
for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have
book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb
b.
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely useful and it has helped
me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help different users like its helped me.
Good job.
It’s going to be end of mine day, but before end I
am reading this fantastic paragraph to increase my knowledge.
I’m really inspired along with your writing abilities and also with the format to your blog.
Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a great weblog like this one these days..
Very good site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics
talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of community
where I can get comments from other experienced individuals that share
the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Kudos!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted
to say great blog!
Actually when someone doesn’t understand then its up to other visitors that
they will help, so here it happens.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am inspired!
Extremely useful info specifically the remaining phase 🙂 I take care of
such info a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a
long time. Thank you and good luck.
you’re in point of fact a just right webmaster.
The site loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any
distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece.
you have done a excellent activity in this subject!
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you
amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
offered bright transparent concept
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to
say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Good information. Lucky me I came across your website by
accident (stumbleupon). I’ve book marked it for
later!
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after browsing through many of the articles I
realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I found it and I’ll
be book-marking it and checking back frequently!
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.
Good day very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds
additionally? I am satisfied to find numerous helpful information here within the put up, we want work out extra strategies in this regard, thank
you for sharing. . . . . .
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself
or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping
it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any
ways to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Good article. I’m facing some of these issues as well..
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after going through some
of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back
regularly!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody else getting the same RSS
issues? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good
content as you did, the internet will be a
lot more useful than ever before. By the way, here is a link to wonderful
site for earnings – zodiac casino review
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared
to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they
plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top
and defined out the whole thing without having side effect ,
people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
I for all time emailed this weblog post page to all my contacts, as if like to
read it next my links will too.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but
your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead
and bookmark your website to come back down the
road. Cheers
Thanks for any other fantastic post. The place else could anyone
get that type of info in such a perfect approach of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such info.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here
frequently. I am quite sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems
locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over
time.