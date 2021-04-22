Premierul Florin Cîțu a făcut primele declarații despre relaxarea preconizată de la 1 iunie. Prim-ministrul a spus că nu vom reveni la normalitate 100% pe 1 iunie, dar se va face un prim pas spre acest obiectiv. Acesta a reiterat că doar o campanie de vaccinare de succes ne poate aduce la normalitate.

„A fost o întâlnire pe care o aștept de un an de zile, care ne dă speranță. Începem să ne gândim la revenirea la normalitate. Știu că o spun de foarte multe ori, dar depinde doar de noi, o campanie de vaccinare de succes ne poate aduce la normalitate.

Nu revenim la 1 iunie sută la sută, asta e clar. Este un prim pas. Nu revenim la normalitate fără vaccinare. Este singura soluție. Am fost închiși două luni de zile și nu am revenit la normalitate, deci nu asta este soluția”, a spus Florin Cîțu, joi.

„Eu aș vrea să fie redeschis totul mai devreme. Sunt avansate discuții pentru teste pilot pentru Teatrul Național și Opera Națională.

Dacă ne vaccinăm, vom renunța și la mască. Trebuie să ne gândim după ce avem ținta de 10 milioane de vaccinați, până atunci nu are rost”, a mai punctat prim-ministrul.

Florin Cîțu, despre revenirea la școală a elevilor și teste non-invazive: A fost o discuție

„A fost o discuție, în acest Comitet, tangențială. Ministerul Sănătății și Ministerul Educației se uită care este situația vor vedea cum vor reveni copiii la școală. Să vedem ce concluzii au cele două ministere și apoi vom comunica”, a spus Florin Cîțu.

Premierul Florin Cîțu a participat joi la reuniunea Comitetului interministerial pentru revenirea României la normalitate începând cu 1 iunie 2021, în contextul pandemiei de COVID-19.

Ședința a avut loc la ora 16:00, la Palatul Victoria. După reuniune, toate ministerele vor face propuneri pentru relaxarea restricțiilor impuse în perioada pandemiei. 

Autoritățile iau în calcul să renunțe la purtarea măștii de la 1 iunie, însă doar la plajă, transmite Realitatea PLUS. Varianta ar fi posibilă, dacă situația epidemiologică va permite acest lucru. 

Cei din HoReCa au cerut redeschiderea urgentă, mai devreme de 1 iunie.

O serie de propuneri pentru relaxare au fost făcute și de Ministerul Culturii, care a propus reluarea evenimentelor private. Vorbim despre nunți, botezuri, petreceri, dar și a evenimentelor culturale, fără a ține cont de rata de incidență a infectării cu noul coronavirus. Ar fi posibil acest lucru dacă vor fi respectate mai multe reguli, respectiv dacă participanții la eveniment fac dovada faptului că au fost vaccinați cu rapel, fie dacă prezintă un test PCR negativ Covid-19 efectuat cu 48 de ore înainte de eveniment sau dacă acceptă să facă teste rapide anti-Covid înainte să asiste la eveniment. Totodată, aceștia vor avea posibiltatea să ateste printr-un document medical că au anticorpii.

