Miercuri, 7 aprilie 2021, ora 11:00, la Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia va fi vernisat exponatul lunii aprilie: Rudimentorum cosmographicorum Ioan. Honteri Coronensis libri III (Zürich, 1564).

 

Colecțiile Muzeului Național al Unirii din Alba Iulia s-au îmbogățit în ultima perioadă cu piese reprezentative pentru istoria Transilvaniei din perioada secolelor al XVI-lea și al XVII-lea. Un astfel de exemplu este și lucrarea cunoscutului umanist și reformator, ctitor de școală și bibliotecă, dar și tipograf transilvănean Johannes Honterus: Rudimentorum cosmographicorum.

Cartea, de mici dimensiuni, reunește între copertele sale o descriere geografică în versuri a lumii, așa cum era ea cunoscută la mijlocul secolului al XVI-lea, și o serie de hărți. Într-o accepțiune modernă, lucrarea lui Honterus poate fi considerată un atlas de buzunar.

 

Evenimentul este organizat de Consiliul Județean Alba, Direcția Județeană pentru Cultură Alba și Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia.

 

Vernisajul va fi transmis online pe pagina de Facebook a Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia.

 
 

Sursa: Realitatea de Alba

394 COMENTARII

