Europarlamentarul Alin Mituța (PLUS) spune că bazinul electoral al AUR se suprapune peste zonele în care se vaccinează cei mai puțini români.
”In stânga situația vaccinării pe localități, iar în dreapta procentele AUR la parlamentare. Foarte probabil, corelația ar arăta similar dacă am alătura harta susținerii pentru UE și NATO.
AUR folosește indignările reale ale oamenilor pentru a-i manipula în a crede că salvarea vine din respingerea științei și a direcției occidentale, care ar trebui înlocuite cu un naționalism obscurantist, anti-european și populist.
Asta este rețeta partidelor extremist-populiste peste tot în Europa și am văzut deja cât de mult rău pot face.”, a scris europarlamenarul pe pagina sa de Facebook.
