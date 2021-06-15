Consiliul Naţional al Elevilor (CNE) critică decizia Ministerului Educației în legătură cu fenomenul de bullying.
Reprezentanții elevilor spun că soluţia pentru rezolvarea problemei violenţei şcolare nu este înfiinţarea de grupuri de lucru anti-bullying, cum îşi propune Ministerul Educaţiei, ci formarea cadrelor didactice şi instruirea consilierilor şcolari în acest domeniu. În plus, anunțul recent al ministrului Sorin Cîmpeanu despre organizarea unor grupuri de acţiune anti-bullying în orice şcoală a fost făcut în condițiile în care, potrivit legii educației naționale, aceste grupuri trebuiau deja să existe. În urmă cu un an, ministrul Monica Anisie a și semnat un ordin prin care erau stabilite mai multe norme pentru organizarea unor astfel de grupuri împotriva violenței școlare la nivelul fiecărei unități de învățământ.
„Consiliul Naţional al Elevilor dezaprobă profund atitudinea Ministerului Educaţiei în raport cu această problemă ce creşte de la o zi la alta. Considerăm că soluţia în faţa unui astfel de fenomen nu este înfiinţarea unui grup de lucru anti-bullying la nivelul unităţii de învăţământ (conform art. 71, alin. (2), pct. e) din ROFUIP, există deja o comisie permanentă la nivelul fiecărei unităţi de învăţământ, responsabilă de combaterea violenţei), ci formarea cadrelor didactice pentru a depista cazurile de violenţă şcolară în forma lor precoce şi instruirea consilierilor şcolari pentru a putea realiza un management de caz eficient în ceea ce priveşte reabilitarea agresorului şi a victimei, atunci când cazurile nu sunt extrem de grave”, spun reprezentanții Consiliului Naţional al Elevilor.
Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a declarat, sâmbătă, că până la 13 septembrie, la începerea anului şcolar 2021-2021, se vor constitui grupuri de acţiune anti-bullying în orice şcoală. În același timp, potrivit actualei legi a educației, aceste grupuri de acțiune trebuiau să existe deja în unitățile școlare. Potrivit unui ordin al ministrului Monica Anisei, emis în urmă cu un an, în mai 2020, erau stabilite deja și normele organizării acestora. Consultă AICI Ordinul MEN.
Majoritatea cadrelor didactice nu sunt pregătite, din punct de vedere psihopedagogic, pentru a depista violenţa şcolară în formele ei precoce, înainte de a deveni un fenomen acutizat la nivelul colectivului clasei/al unităţii de învăţământ, transmite Consiliul Naţional al Elevilor.
CNE solicită Ministerului să îşi asume în mod public prioritizarea sănătăţii mintale şi a stării de bine a elevilor în spaţiul şcolar pentru a asigura în fiecare unitate de învăţământ din România un mediu propice învăţării şi dezvoltării armonioase a elevilor.
„Soluţia Ministerului Educaţiei în faţa problemei violenţei şcolare, de a îngropa unităţile de învăţământ în noi comitete, comiţii şi grupuri de lucru, nu poate avea, din păcate, sorţi de izbândă. La nivelul fiecărei şcoli există deja o comisie responsabilă de combaterea violenţei, însă, de cele mai multe ori, membrii acesteia nu îşi iau în serios atribuţiile, fie pentru că nu au competenţele necesare, fie pentru că nu consideră violenţa şcolară a fi un fenomen grav, ce necesită a fi abordat, în ţara în care 20% dintre părinţi consideră că bătaia reprezintă un mijloc de educaţie. E de datoria Ministerului Educaţiei să îşi asume şi de datoria fiecărui director să implementeze în mod real politici pentru creşterea siguranţei în şcoală şi pentru cultivarea stării de bine a fiecărui elev, prin crearea de spaţii sigure pentru învăţare”, a declarat Rareş Voicu, preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al Elevilor.
Un studiu recent realizat de organizaţia World Vision România arată faptul că 71% dintre elevi au fost martori sau victime ale violenţei fie în drumul spre şcoală, fie în timpul pauzelor sau chiar în timpul orelor de curs. Mai mult, conform datelor Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii, România a fost clasată pe locul trei în ceea ce priveşte bullyingul, în cadrul unui studiu la care au participat 42 de state, a adăugat Consiliul Naţional al Elevilor.
