La începutul anilor \”90, foștii securiști infiltrau partidele pentru a duce mai departe tradiția din vremea comunismului. Securitatea era în tot și în toate. Oamenii au dreptul să știe cine îi reprezintă politic! Dar arhiva Securității a fost ținută cu dinții de cei care aveau interes ca alegătorii să nu afle adevărul. Într-un final, n-au mai putut să se ascundă.
Dar au condus România mai departe. Traian Băsescu, Mona Muscă, Mugur Isărescu, Mircea Ionescu Quintus, Roxana Wring, Dacian Cioloș. Lista este foarte lungă. Unii dintre ei sunt și astăzi în prim planul politicii! Dar de ce-și doresc atăt de mult să rămână la putere? Cum ar fi arătat România fără politicienii care au colaborat cu Securitatea? Aflați adevărul duminică seara într-o ediție specială la Culisele Statului Paralel, de la ora 21!
