Situație inedită în județul Alba. Doi candidați la primărie pot intra în cursa electorală, însă nu vor putea ocupa fotoliul de edil din cauza problemelor de integritate, potrivit Realitatea PLUS. Cauza, problemele de incompatibilitate ale celor doi, susține Tribunalul din Județul Alba. Este vorba de candidații Traian Ursaleş şi Dănuţ Bârzan care vor face campanie electorală să fie aleși primari în localitățile Meteș și Lupșa, dar nu vor putea să și devină edilii localităților respective dacă va fi menținută în final decizia instanței.
Traian Ursaleş candidează din partea PSD pentru un nou mandat la Primăria din Meteș, iar Dănuţ Bârzan vrea să obțină Primăria din comuna Lupșa.
Cei doi candidați vor putea fi votaţi de alegătorii din Meteş şi Lupşa, dar, în final nu vor putea să ocupe fotoliul de primar pentru că au probleme de integritate, potrivit instanței.
Primarul în funcţie din comuna Lupşa, Dănuţ Bîrzan (PSD) a pierdut, definitiv, în 17 septembrie 2018, procesul prin care a contestat raportul ANI care îl plasa în conflict de interese. Traian Ursaleş, fost primar la Meteș, a pierdut în februarie 2019 procesul prin care a contestat și el un raport al ANI.
Tribunalul Alba a motivat hotărârile prin care a stabilit definitiv că doi candidaţi care au primit decizii definitive de incompatibilitate şi conflict de interese pot fi înscrişi în competiţia electorală pentru alegerile locale din 27 septembrie.
Instanța a decis în cazul celor doi candidați că niciunul dintre ei nu are interdicție de a candida și de a fi ales, ci doar de a ocupa o funcție publică.
Astfel că cei doi… pot candida, dar, dacă vor fi aleși, în momentul validării mandatelor, nu vor putea în final să ocupe funcția câștigată.
În ambele cazuri, situația urmează să fie rediscutată când se validează mandatele.
În cazul in care vor fi aleși la scrutinul din 27 septembrie, deciziile vor fi luate de Consiliul local dacă este vorba de mandatele de consilier local sau de instanța de judecată, care va valida mandatul de primar.
