Cele mai recente date ale Comisiei Naționale de Strategie și Prognoză (CNSP) relevă modul inegal în care pandemia a afectat județele țării, din punct de vedere economic.
Potrivit Ekronomica.ro, contracția națională a Produsului Intern Brut (PIB) a fost de 4,4%, în 2020, comparativ cu 2019. Dar, de exemplu, dacă județul Buzău aproape nu a scăzut (-0,2%, în 2020 față de 2019), învecinata Brăilă a avut o contracție de peste 7,5%.
De asemenea, Clujul a scăzut cu doar 1,1%, în vreme ce județe comparabile, cum e Timișul sau Constanța au scăzut cu 5,6%, respectiv 7%. Cele mai mari scăderi le-au înregistrat Argeș (-9,3%), Dâmbovița, Satu Mare și Teleorman, cu câte 8%.
Iată situația Produsului Intern Brut pentru fiecare dinte județele din Regiunea Centru, pntru fiecare an, începând din 2019 și estimările până în 2024 (exprimate în miliarde de lei).
Vă prezentăm și valoarea Produsului Intern Brut, în fiecare județ din Regiunea Centru, raportat la numărul de locuitori (exprimat în euro). La el, cifrele încep din 2019 și cuprind estimările până în 2024.
Continuarea, AICI
