A executat toate ordinele statului paralel, a stiut despre dosarele fabricate si a bagat oamenii SRI peste tot, in guvern si in toate institutiile importante ale statului!
Victor Ponta a detasat la ANAF sute de ofiteri pentru a putea face jocurile baietilor destepti: evaziune, trafic de influenta, spagi la cel mai inalt nivel.
Cand s-a crezut invingator, si-a tradat si creatorii. L-a amenintat pe Coldea ca o sa-l schimbe, dar n-a apucat. Acum s-au impacat si vor sa puna mana din nou pe putere.
Lista generealului Oprea cu ofiterii de carton. Sute de jurnalisti si oameni politici au primit livretul militar peste noapte de la indrumatorul tezei de doctorat a lui Florian Coldea. Ce nume se afla pe lista “premiantilor” si de ce? Seria dezvaluirilor lui Cristian Rizea continua astazi la Realitatea PLUS, de la ora 18:00, la Culisele statului paralel cu Anca Alexandrescu.
