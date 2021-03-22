Praful s-a ales de Combinatele Siderurgice din România. Cele care nu au fost distruse încă, trag acum să moară. Iar dezastrul s-a petrecut sub ochii noștri, ai tuturor. La seria distrugerilor industriei de la noi au pus umărul și politicienii din ultimii 30 de ani.
Întins pe hectare întregi, Combinatul de Oțeluri Speciale de la Târgoviște este inaugurat cu mândrie în 1975. 10 mii de muncitori produc oțeluri aliate și înalt aliate pentru industria civilă și de apărare. În anii `80 începe și producția oțelurilor nucleare folosite și la construcția centralei de la Cernavodă. Ceaușescu visa să producă, anual, 1 milion de tone de oțeluri speciale. Până în 1989, combinatul a fost un jucător-cheie pe piața siderurgică mondială.
Pentru Combinatul de Oțeluri Speciale de la Târgoviște, declinul a început în 1990. Mai întâi, printr-o hotărâre de Guvern, a devenit societate comercială pe acțiuni. Colosul industrial a trecut în administrarea ministerului metalurgiei. Lipsa directorilor cu experiență în economia de piaţa și taxele de export prea mari duc la vânzarea produselor la prețuri mici. Producția rămâne redusă până la finalul anilor ’90.
În 1993 se semnează un acord de asociere cu Uniunea Europeană și astfel restucturarea siderurgiei este comandată de la Bruxelles. România trebuia să reducă producția de oțel, de la 14 milioane de tone, la 2 milioane de tone în fiecare an. Pentru aplicarea acestui plan se trece la distrugerea fizică a instalațiilor, astfel încât să nu mai poată fi repuse în funcțiune.
La schimb, Uniunea ne lasă să exportăm în Europa fără taxe.Planul a fost respectat până la sfârșitul anilor 90.
În anul 2000, COS Târgoviște avea profit de jumătate de milion de dolari. Cu o linie de producție proaspăt retehnologizată, fabrica devenise performantă.
În 2001, sub guvernul Adrian Năstase începe privatizarea combinatelor siderurgice din România. Pentru a scăpa repede de ele, autoritățile vor să cedeze drepturile de proprietate la prețul simbolic de 1 Euro. Vânzările se fac într-un ritm accelerat.
Ovidiu Mușetescu, ministrul autorității pentru privatizare, face lista cu toate combinatele păguboase pentru stat care ar trebui vândute. Este pus pe nedrept și COS Târgoviște, care era încă viabil. Combinatul înregistrase, în primele opt luni ale anului 2001, vanzari de aproximativ 2 miliarde de lei, conform presei de la acea vreme.
Până în anul 2002 colosul ajunge să înregistreze datorii. Și, astfel, devine perfect pentru lista neagră. De COS Târgoviște sunt interesate două firme: ERDEMIR România SRL, parte a ERDEMIR Group, cel mai mare producător de oțel din Turcia, și CONARES Trading, un off-shore elvețian cu legături în siderurgia rusească.
În august 2002 se perfectează contractul de privatizare. 76,7 la sută din acțiunile combinatului de oțeluri speciale Târgoviște sunt vândute cu 2 milioane de dolari celor de la CONARES Trading. Pentru comparație, Ucraina a vândut un combinat similar cu 15 miliarde de dolari. Conares Trading fusese înființată în Elveția, cu doar câteva luni înainte de privatizare, de Vladimir Iorich, patron al grupului Mechel.
Imediat, o parte din acțiunile CONARES TRADING ajung în portofoliul holdingului rus Mechel Internațional și astfel COS Târgoviște devine oficial parte a gigantului rus.
Prin contractul de privatizare, datoriile către furnizorii de curent și gaz sunt eșalonate pe o perioadă de cinci ani. Mechel este scutit şi de la plata majorărilor și penalităților aferente. La schimb, investitorul este obligat să nu vîndă, timp de cinci ani, activele societății, să respecte contractul colectiv de muncă şi să facă investiții tehnologice și de mediu de 20 de milioane de dolari.
Ajutoarele de la stat vin şi în anii următori. Între 2003 și 2004 combinatul primeşte, prin hotărâre de guvern, 67,7 milioane de dolari, de cinci ori mai mulţi bani decât primise între 1990 și momentul privatizării, 2002.
În 2003, grupul Mechel îşi întăreşte poziţia în România. Cumpără combinatul de sârmă de la Câmpia Turzii, cu 27 de milioane de euro. Cu toate că cele două combinate sunt monitorizate de stat, Mechel încalcă înţelegerea de privatizare iniţială şi reduce numărul angajaţilor. Doar în cazul uzinei de la Târgoviște, sunt daţi afară o mie de oameni, în trei ani de la privatizare. Încep protestele.
În 2005, la COS Târgoviște este numit director general Shmyga Viatcheslav, directorul Diviziei Metalurgice Europa de Est a Mechel. Urmările se văd în următorii ani.
Secția Forjă de Blocuri și Bare, care fusese utilată, printr-o infuzie de capital de peste 90 milioane de dolari la cotația anilor \”80, era demontată bucată cu bucată. Iar singurele utilaje din Europa de Sud-Est certificate de NATO erau mutate în Rusia, deși investitorul nu ar fi avut voie. Conform contractului de privatizare, rușii ar fi trebuit să menţină toate utiliajele şi instalaţiile pentru apărarea naţională la parametri normali.În secția de forjă, se făcuse în trecut și celebrul tanc T-34, cu care Rusia a câștigat ofensiva împotriva Germaniei naziste.
