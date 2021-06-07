29 mai, ora 07:00 dimineața. Omul de afaceri Ioan Crișan este asasinat în stil mafiot, în propria mașină, în centrul Aradului. În automobilul de lux a fost plasată o bombă cu trotil. Incidentul a șocat opinia publică, atentatele de acest gen fiind o raritate la noi în țară. Anchetele jurnalistice au arătat că Ion Crișan a fost atent monitorizat de călăul său, pe o perioadă lungă de timp, și că primise în trecut mai multe semnale că se află pe o listă neagră. Luni, în emisiunea ”Culisele statului paralel”, Anca Alexandrescu a dezvăluit date din anchetă și a vorbit despre relațiile pe care familia omului de afaceri le are cu unii politicieni.
Procurorii Parchetului General au încadrat explozia de la Arad la „omor calificat cu premeditare”, potrivit unui comunicat al instituției. Corpul de Control al ministrului Bode face și el anchetă la IPJ Arad.
După moartea lui Crișan, cunoscut prin oraș ca fiind un om discret și la locul lui, un alt portret al său se conturează: victima avea relații strânse cu cercul politic din județul Arad și sunt surse care au susțiut că ar fi fost implicat și în contrabandă, cu țigări sau cu droguri. Adevărate noutăți pentru SRI Arad, deși județul de graniță a oferit țării un ministru de Interne, unul la Armată, niște parlamentari cu nume sonore și, nu în ultimul rând, pe generalul Florian Coldea.
Acum, anchetatorii sapă în trecutul afaceristului, ca să găsească mobilul crimei, cot la cot cu jurnaliștii. Presa a descoperit multe legături interesante.
Ioan Crișan a fost socrul deputatului PNL, Sergiu Bîlcea. Fiica victimei are doi copii cu Bîlcea, însă au divorțat.
După asasinarea tatălui său, au apărut în spațiul media înregistrări ale unor convorbiri dintre Laura Crișan și europarlamentarul Gheorghe Falcă. Femeia îi povestea lui Falcă despre faptul că nu reușește să împartă averea cu fostul soț. Europarlamentarul se oferă să intervină ca mediator, însă chiar dacă scopul discuției dintre cei doi părea a fi de consolare, aruncarea înregistrării în spațiul public este un semnal pentru anchetatori, scrie jurnalista Simona Ionescu într-un editorial publicat pe Evz.ro.
”Gheorghe Falcă: Vreau să știu facă pot să am cu el o discuție, de a ne vedea la o masă.
Laura Crișan: Eu i-am propus lui Sergiu multe variante, dar el nu a acceptat niciuna. El a vrut așa cum vrea el. Am zis: OK, hai să împărțim jumătate din jumătatea ta, pentru că tu ai un asociat. Și zic: Uite, ai atâtea camioane care valorează atâta. Eu nu vreau valoarea lor. Eu vreau 10.000 de euro pe camion, sau, nu știu (sursa: Antena 3)
Jurnalista Simona Ionescu vorbește despre relațiile lui Crișan cu lumea politică, despre o oarecare protecție de care el și familia lui se bucurau din partea greilor județului.
”Vor avea curajul să-i întrebe pe mai marii județului despre trecutul în afaceri al victimei atentatului? Pentru că acolo s-ar putea să fie motivul execuției sale. Mobilul asasinatului trebuie să fie ceva cu greutate, atâta vreme cât s-a creat scenariul „în văzul lumii” ca să se transmită un mesaj către cei rămași în viață. Dezvăluirea publică, făcută de fiica lui Crișan prin înregistarea telefonică cu Falcă, nu cred că a fost făcută ca să arate că avea un soț ticălos, care o bătea și avea amantă. Și despre tatăl ei știa că are amantă și nu conta. Cred că dezvăluirea a fost semnalul ei de alarmă pentru a-și asigura protecția.”, a scris Simona Ionescu pe evz.ro
Legăturile lui Ioan Crișan cu afacerile și lumea politică încep în 2007. Cumpărase fosta fabrică de cânepă de la Iratoșu, o comună la câțiva kilometri de Curtici, situată chiar la granița cu Ungaria.
Tot în 2007, politicienii începuseră să se pregătească pentru alegerile din 2008, locale și parlamentare. A fost o campanie sângeroasă în județul Arad… la propriu” Efectiv, cu bătăi în zonele rurale, între echipele de campanie ale PD, PSD și PNL, titrează evz.ro
A ieșit primar Gheorghe Falcă, finul lui Traian Băsescu, cu sprijinul ministrului de Interne Traian Igaș și, din umbră, al generalului Florian Coldea, tânărul director al SRI.
A urmat la putere deputatul Mihai Fifor, devenit și el ministru în guvernarea PSD. „Cu toții l-au cunoscut pe Ioan Crișan. Iar acesta e devenit și mai apropiat de potentații zilei după căsătoria fiicei sale, Laura, cu liberalul Sergiu Bîlcea, acum deputat.”, mai scrie Simona Ionescu.
Mihai Fifor e și el în marea gașcă de politicieni amestecați cu șefi de instituții publice din Arad. Fostul ministru de Interne a fost imortalizat într-un selfie, în 2019, la piscină, alături de comisarul șef de poliție Nicolae Bătrîn, adjunctul Inspectoratului de Poliției Arad, și un membru ALDE Arad, Liviu Tuturici, relatează Newsweek.
Șeful de la IPJ, Nicolae Bătrîn, a fost acuzat de colegii săi din poliție că e ținut în brațe de Fifor și că face legea după bunul plac. Supranumit „patronul Poliției”, acesta a dat dovadă de derapaje grave de la lege, dovadă fiind un raport publicat de ziarul Național.
Un comisar șef de la IPJ Arad, care a inițiat o misiune operativă de combatere a contrabandei cu țigări, a fost înjurat și amenințat în stil mafiot chiar de către superiorul său, Nicolae Bătrîn.
L-a amenințat că-l taie, pentru că a mers neanunțat peste mafia țigărilor.
„Am onoarea să raportez: În data de 09.06.2018 am efectuat împreună cu alte structuri din poliție 3 percheziții domiciliare într-un caz de contrabandă. În urma perchezițiilor, au fost confiscate un nr. de 134.000 de fire de țigări. Activitatea a fost finalizată sâmbătă, în jurul orelor 19.00. În data de 10.06.2018 m-am deplasat la sediul IPJ Arad, unde urma să fie discutată situația operativă pe linie de rutieră, moment în care m-am întâlnit cu cms. șef Bătrân Dorin, de față fiind și comisar șef Goilean Dorin. Când m-am întâlnit cu cms. șef Bătrân Dorin, acesta a început să-mi reproșeze că nu i-am raportat despre desfășurarea perchezițiilor, moment în care a început să-mi adreseze injurii.”, se arată în raport (sursa: national.ro)
Continuarea nu poate fi reprodusă, limbajul suburban și amenințările fiind mult peste limita decenței.
Întâmplător sau nu, încrengăturile de la Arad sunt simplificate, măcar la nivel de spațiu locativ: poliția împarte aceeași clădire cu Serviciul Român de Informații Arad. Astfel că există un drum scurt între datele care circulă de mai mulți ani în județ despre mafia țigărilor și întocmirea unui dosar de cercetare în acest sens. Totodată, raportul prezentat este efectul muncii făcute în baza legii.
Actualul primar, Călin Bibarț, nu vede nicio problemă în asta. Cu atât mai mult cu cât nașul său este chiar fostul adjunct SRI, Florian Coldea. Bibărț a câștigat primăria după un război purtat cu colegul său de partid, Sergiu Bîlcea, fostul ginere al victimei din explozie.
Cei doi au ajuns până la punctul la care s-au luat la pumni, pentru acceptul PNL de a candida la primărie, însă au fost opriți la timp de colegi. Decizia finală a fost luată în favoarea finului lui Coldea. Pentru că lumea e mică, iar în Arad toți știu „care al cui e”.
