Dezvăluiri uluitoare de la un fost primar din Piatra Neamț. Gheorghe Ștefan, zis și Pinalti, a dezvăluit jocurile electorale, în direct la Culisele Statului Paralel. Fostul edil mărturisește cum a fost nevoit să dea bani pentru „niște” sondaje electorale. Nimic nou, însă de data aceasta, banii se duceau la Serviciul Român de Informații! Mai mult de atât, Pinalti afirmă că fostul partener Culiță Tărâță îl primea în vacanțe la Ceahlău pe tatăl lui George Maior.
Gheorghe Ștefan și Culiță Tărâță au pornit o alianță politică electorală pentru alegerile locale din 2012. Aceștia au câștigat primăria municipiului Piatra Neamț, dar și Consiliul Județean. Dar, înainte de alegeri, cei doi colaborau pentru a face rost de „niște” sondaje electorale. Prețul? 150.000 de euro. Destinația? Serviciul Român de Informații.
Întrebat, într-o intervenție la Realitatea PLUS, dacă i-a dat bani lui Culiță Tărâță, Gheorghe Ștefan a declarat: „O parte. Pentru că trebuia să contribuim. I-am dat cash, da, la sacoșă.”
Întrebat dacă i-a dat bani pentru a-i da la SRI, acesta a replicat: „Jumate eu, jumate el, că așa a fost disputa. Partea mea a fost 75.000.”
Cei 150.000 de euro erau pentru sondajele electorale care ar fi fost livrate de anumiți angajați ai SRI.
„Culiță avea un caiet scris de mână, zicea: În comuna cutare, are atâta alianța, atâta PSD-ul… Nu era sondaj, știti cum se fac, profesioniste, cu număr de alegători. Cam era țeapă, dar n-am vrut să mă cert cu el”, a mai spus Pinalti.
Prietenia politică a început să scârțâie imediat după alegerile locale. Acum, Gheorghe Ștefan divulgă o prietenie mai puțin știută a fostului baron de Neamț Culiță Tărâță.
„Culiță Tărâță se lăuda ca este foarte bun prieten cu tatăl lui George Maior, cu profesorul. Cu tatăl Liviu Maior”, a mai spus Pinalti.
Sursa: Realitatea din Justitie
