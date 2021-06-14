Favipiravir – este antiviralul pe care companiile de medicamente Terapia Cluj și Alliance Healthcare îl vor de urgență în farmacii. Și pentru asta fac presiuni mari la Agenția Medicamentului, la Ministerul Sănătății și, în general, pe unde pot ca să-și atingă interesul de milioane de euro.

Medicamentul cu substanța activă pe care o conține Favipiravir, dar cu denumirea Avigan, a intrat prima dată în țara noastră în iunie, anul trecut. Atunci când Japonia a donat României 12.200 de tablete de Avigan, un medicament EXPERIMENTAL, dezvoltat de compania Fuji. 100 de pacienți au fost tratați, în spitalele de la noi, cu acest antiviral, în timp ce Japonia îl retrăgea de pe piață, din schema de tratament aplicată în cazul infecțiilor cu SARS COV-2.

Monica Pop, medic oftalmolog, consideră că pacienții care au primit tratament cu acest medicament și nu au fost înștiințați că sunt subiectul unui studiu clinic, ar trebui să depună plângeri penale.

„A fost o adevărată campanie de dezinformare legată de contraindicațiile vaccinării. La care, din păcate, mass-media a contribuit. Oamenii au crezut, iar lucrurile nu sunt așa cum trebuie. Nu am văzut nimic legat de contraindicațiile vaccinului anti-covid. Socieateta Americană de Oncologie a recomandat ca pacienții cu boli precum cancerul să nu fie vaccinați, mai ales cei care se află sub tratament. La fel și cei cu ciroză sau trombocitoză, unde există contraindicații. Nu s-a vorbit despre astfel de lucruri. O singură doctoriță tânără de la Matei Balș a vobit de contraindicații. Cum e posibil să spună un decident că dacă cineva s-a vacinat nu mai face boala. Dacă o face, o face atenunat, deci el va transmite oricum virusul. Forma ușoară e cea mai periculoasă pentru cei din jur. Și vaccinat dacă ești, poți transimte, de exemplu, la un specatacol. Cred că la evenimente culturale un test PCR era mai practic”, consideră Monica Pop.

Medicul oftalmolog spune că este inadminisbil ca un medicament fără prospect și mai ales fără autorizație să fie pus pe piață.

„Faptul că medicamentul pentru pacienții Covid este interzis în UE, asta înseamnă probleme. Nu se poate comercializa un medicament fără prospect. Dacă nu ai prospect, nici medicii din alte specialități nu știu ce compuși are acesta. Sugestia mea este ca orice pacient care a primit acest tratament, fără un contract pentru medicament experimental, atunci să facă plângere penală. Cred că acest medicament trebuia făcut cadou, nu comercializat. Deci, acest medicament nu este autorizat în România. Poliglobulina ar fi trebuit să fie în farmacii, dar nu un medicament fără autorizație. Teratogen înseamnă malformații la făt. Am fost vârf de lance. Numai în România s-a interzis ieșirea celor de peste 65 de ani din cază, la fel și la vaccinarea copiilor. Acum și cu acest medicament fără autorizație. Știu bine situația. Se folosesc medicamente de ultimă oră. Un medic compară ce se face la noi cu ce tratamete se dau în SUA sau UE, iar diferența nu e mare. Nu am auzit de protocoale impuse. Înțeleg că e o directivă, dar nu impunere. Dacă au introdus un medicament care nu este aprobat, atunci trebuie să răspundă. Sunt medici care nu vor să dea adeverință, chiar dacă pacienții au probleme și pot apărea complicații la vaccinare. Din 50.000 de medici nu au curaj decât 10 să vorbească”, conchide Monica Pop.

Jurnalistul Dan Ionescu merge pe varianta stocului de care producătorul ar cam trebui să scape. „Dacă plecăm de la premiza că cineva vrea să scape de stoc, atunci se trimiteau donații în zone sărace, de război, dar România este în UE, ar trebui să ținem cont de legislație. Cheia este la Agenția Națională a Medicamentului. A fost o perioadă de criză, atunci când lumea era speriată și consuma orice medicament de frică. Probabil că un băiat deștept a găsit culoarul propice pentru a scăpa de aceste stocuri”, concluzionează jurnalistul.

Florin Hozoc, proprietarul unui importator de produse farmaceutice spune că, cel puțin în criza imunoglobulinei, cei de la Ministerul Sănătății au fost avertizați cu mult timp înainta că va urma o criză majoră, însă nu au făcut nicio mișcare.

„Din noiembrie 2020 îi avertizam că ne apropiem de criză, că trebuie să iei măsuri din timp, pentru că dacă spitalul rămâne fără imnunoglobulină este criză. Abia după ce am făcut nenumărate declarații, m-au chemat la minister, dar nu pentru soluții, ci ca să mă certe. Nu poate o țară întreagă să stea într-un singur distribuitor. Eu cred că sunt alte interese, dacă acest medicament nu are rezultate spectaculoase”, spune Hozoc.

El a povestit și un episod în care s-a rugat de cei din Ministerul Sănătății să doneze echipamente, dar nu era crezut, pentru că se considera că ar fi cerut sume enorme pe consumabile.

„A trebuit să mă rog de ei ca să donez echipamente, iar mai apoi mi s-a spus că dau echipamente pentru a vinde consumabile. Au fost tot felul de piedici. La plasmă, jumătate din studii spun că au efect, restul de 50% spun că nu au efect. Ministerul Sănătății nu are același tip de reacție când te duci să le dai gratuit ceva. Când avem medicamente care expiră în 6 luni, le oferim cadou spitalelor. Costurile de retragere și distrugere sunt mai mari. Deci, sunt stocuri mari de medicamente, pentru că Favipiravir nu este unul nou pe piață. Sunt neconcondranțe între seriile de pe cutii și cele de pe facturi. Se prezintă alte loturi, deci e vorba de produse de stoc, pentru alte patologii. E singura explicație logică”, spune antreprenorul.

Legat de criza Eutirox, acesta e explicat că la mijloc este capacitatea unor companii de a folosi birocrația pentru a bloca intrarea firmelor concurente pe piață.

El explică și criza de imunoglobulină, unde, din cauza faptului că Ministerul Sănătății nu a fost de acord să plătească un preț cu 10% mai mare pentru un medicament deficitar și pe piețele externe, s-a ajuns la criză. Iar ministerul a apelat la achiziția cu orice preț a imunoglobulinei, chiar și cu 50% mai mult față de cel inițial. Florin Hozoc spune că i-a tot amenințat pe cei din Ministerul Sănătății că se va ajunge la o criză majoră, iar răspunsul a fost „vom lua măsuri atunci când vor fi oameni decedați”.

Lucianț Duță, fost șef al Casei Naționale de Asigurări de Sănătate, a urmat un tratament pe bază de Favipiravir, dar la momentul când nu exista niciun vaccin și niciun medicament împotriva Covid.

„Am luat Favipiravir. Când vorbim de Covid avem două linii mari, iar când am făcut eu boala nu existau tratamente, ci existau doar studii în Asia, care sugerau că acest medicament face minuni, atunci când nimic nu era pe piață. Acest medicament a reprezentat baza pentru tratarea pacienților Covid în România. Am avut curiozitatea și am întrebat specialiști. Acest tratament, dacă este adminstrat, este recomandabil să se facă în spital, sub supraveghere strictă. Se pare că efecte adverse sunt neașteptate. Prescrierea acestui medicament de către medicul de familie este o practică total neobișnuită. Medicii care au admnistrat în spital, nu au nicio vina, pentru că au dat pacienților protocolul de tratament venit de la minister. Consimțământul informal al pacientului este pentru orice pacient, la orice tratament medicamentos. Eu am participat la un studiu de tratament. Faptul că acest medicament a venit fără prospect, este ciudat. Favipiravir este un antiviral care nu s-a folosit pentru Covid, ci pentru alte boli virale. Au fost studii la nivel mic în Japonia, China și India. Am depășit faza în care făceam eforturi disperate pentru taratarea Covid, iar la ora aceasta există tratamente speciale, cu așa-numiții anticorpi monoclonali, care sunt acreditate. Din păcate, România nu cumpără aceștui anticorpi. Nu a existat niciun studiu Favipiravir în România. Germania a cumpărat deja 200.000 de doze de anticorpi monoclonali”, a spus Lucian Duță.

Vasile Barbu, președintele Asociației Naționale a Pacienților din România spune că astfel de cazuri nu sunt singulare în România, iar pacientul este de multe ori tratat cu medicamente experimentale, fără să știe.

Este o problemă mai veche, nu doar pe perioada Covid, de utilizare a tratamentelor fără caracteristici generale ale medicamentului. Reglementările se pot face doar prin lege. Nu este reglementată prescrierea off label. Atunci când medicii răspund unor cereri sepcifice, nu o pot face. Doar pe perioada Covid s-a mai făcut acest lucru. Nici măcar la bolile rale, cu 30 de pacienți la nivel național, nu se utilizează prescrierea off label. A fost pusă în pericol siguranța pacienților, iar noi nu avem instituții care să urmărească efectele secundare ale acestor tratamente. Trebuie să eliminăm suspiciunea și cred că avem nevoie de implicarea unor experți de la nivel UE. Tot ce se folosește în România trebuie aprobat de Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului. Din păcate, nu există sancțiuni, iar pacientul român este tratat cu medicamente experimentale, fără să știe”, concluzionează Vasile Barbu.