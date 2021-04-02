Industria românească a zahărului a fost distrusă cu interese și corupție! Ce s-a ales de cele 33 de fabrici de zahăr pe care le avea România până în 1989? Cine a preferat să le închidă pentru despăgubirile de la Uniunea Europeană? Ce s-a întâmplat cu fabricile de la Urziceni sau Liești și cine a fost condamnat în „dosarul Zahărul”? Dezvăluiri exclusive despre cum a fost distrusă industria zahărului din România în ediția de joi a emisiunii „Culisele statului paralel”, realizată de Anca Alexandrescu la Realitatea PLUS.
„Fabricile de zahăr de la Urziceni, Liești și visul american.” Așa se intitulează povestea multor ialomițeni și gălățeni, care au crezut că vor ajunge să iasă la pensie de la bancurile de lucru din uzinele preluate de societatea Lemarco SA. Societatea cu capital româno-american, alcătuită din George Gellert, proprietarul Atlanta Group, cel mai mare importator de produse alimentare din Statele Unite, şi de trei antreprenori locali – Neculai Maratas, Mircea Rădină şi Cristian Penciulescu, au achiziționat în martie 2000, de la Fondul Proprietății de Stat, Fabrica de zahăr din Liești-Galați. În noiembrie 2008, de la Econ Amsterdam, a cumpărat fabrica de zahăr din Urziceni, județul Ialomița.
Americanul George Gellert este un apropiat al României încă din vremea lui Nicolae Ceaușescu, având afaceri în țara noastră pornite din anii 70. Este cunoscut și pentru faptul că a făcut lobby pentru România, ca țara noastră să fie declarată națiunea cea mai favorizată de către SUA.
Totodată, americanul a ajuns să-și execute partenerii, după ce afacerea cu zahăr produs în România nu a adus rezultatele așteptate. Ziarul Financiar susține că fabrica de zahăr din Liești, controlată anterior de investitori ruşi, a fuzionat cu cea din Urziceni după ce veniturile i se înjumătățiseră într-un singur an. Un eșec surprinzător, având în vedere că Lemarco ar fi avut posibilitatea să prospere în industria zahărului, în urma primirii celei mai mari cote de zahăr din România, calculate după noile norme europene. În anii 2000, când România a aderat la Uniunea Europeană, cotele pentru producția de zahăr au fost reduse dramatic. În plus, deși toți producătorii europeni primeau subvenții din partea statelor din Uniune, România nu a fost implicată niciodată într-o măsură de compensație sau de ajutor pentru țărani și producători.
Concret, un producător de zahăr dintr-o țară UE primește despăgubiri, conform directivei emise în 2007, 750 de euro per tonă cotă. De exemplu, Uniunea Europeană și Organizația Mondială a Comerțului au decis ca o fabrică mică, producătoare de doar 100.000 de tone pe an, va primi 7 milioane de euro din partea statului membru UE de care aparține, dacă nu va pune cota pe piață. Foarte multe fabrici europene s-au închis astfel, despăgubirea fiind mult mai avantajoasă decât vânzarea.
Cotele alocate acestor fabrici au fost absorbite de giganții industriei. Un exemplu în acest sens ar fi Grupul Agrana, care reușește cu ușurință să subcontracteze producția de trestie de zahăr din țări africane, scriu publicațiile economice. România nu mai are loc în liga mare, cu o cotă totală pe țară de doar 100.000 de tone pentru producție și 330.000 de tone de zahăr brut rafinat.
Fabrica Liești a Lemarco SA a fost vândută cu 800.000 de euro, deși valoarea pe piață ar fi fost evaluată la 10 milioane de euro, însă întreținerea ajungea la 250.000 de euro anual, iar producția nu acoperea nici măcar aceste costuri. În 2012, societatea a intrat în colaps, în urma deschiderii unui dosar de urmărire penală. Activitatea Lemarco a fost blocată total, au fost sechestrate activele și stocurile de marfă, blocarea tuturor sumelor din bănci, și arestarea preventivă a asociaților.
„În esență s-a reținut că, că în cursul anului 2009, pe teritoriul României a fost constituit un grup de criminalitate organizată, cu legături transfrontaliere, format din cetățeni români și bulgari, grup infracțional specializat în obținerea unor importante beneficii financiare în urma derulării unor operațiuni de import sau achiziții/livrări intracomunitare cu diverse categorii de bunuri, neînregistrarea în documentele contabile a tuturor operațiunilor realizate și/sau înregistrarea de operațiuni nereale, în scopul obținerii ilegale de TVA”, se spune în Decizia Curții de Apel.
Procurorul Codruța Trandafir, fost șef serviciu la DIICTOT, s-a sesizat din oficiu, pe 5 ianuarie 2012 și a dispus deschiderea dosarului „Zahărul”, pentru evaziune fiscală. Trandafir a dispus interceptarea asociaților Lemarco și a altor nume grele precum Octavian Grecu, zis „Butoane”, ginerele senatorului Măgureanu, Sorin Găzdac, Nicole Saikaly şi alte 100 de persoane fizice și juridice.
Deși se pornise cercetarea cu suspiciunea că Lemarco face evaziune fiscală, dosarul a luat o altă întorsătură, se arată în presa națională. În dosar, problema evaziunii cu zahăr apare în procent de 3%, susține Lemarco, iar numele societății era implicat doar ca producătorul de la care presupușii evazioniști se aprovizionau.
6 luni au stat în arest preventiv patronii fabricilor Lemarco, timp în care DIICOT solicită ministrului de Finanțe de atunci, Bogdan Drăgoi, să desemneze un control la mai mulți contribuabili vizați în „dosarul Zahărul”. Dar controlul nu este făcut de ANAF si nici de Garda Financiară, ci de Direcția de Audit Intern al Ministerului de Finanțe. Acest fapt a dus la un val de întrebări din partea presei și deducerea faptului că rapoartele ANAF nu sunt acceptate în instanță.
Un alt aspect interesant din acest dosar este că sistemul legislativ împiedica evaziunea fiscală prin plata TVA-ului înainte de rafinare, materia brută fiind importată din alte țări. Zahărul brut din trestie care urmează să fie rafinat, pe care Lemarco o importa, avea plătit, în avans, taxa pe valoare adăugată și taxa vamală. După 6 luni petrecute în arestul poliției, patronii Lemarco susțin că au aflat de ce au fost introduși în acest dosar. Procurorul Codruța Trandafir i-a scos din arest pentru a semna cedarea cotelor de rafinare zahăr brut pentru România, aproximativ 130.000 de tone, către un alt competitor străin de pe piața zahărului românesc.
Singura fabrică pe care Lemarco o mai deținea, cea de la Urziceni, a fost supusă executării silite. Ea a fost scoasă la vânzare pentru suma de 7 milioane de euro și s-a vândut cu doar 4 milioane. Fabrica se află în faza de tăiere și vânzare către colectorii de fier vechi.
