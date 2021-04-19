Întins pe 650 de hectare, cu gară și port proprii, cu 6500 de angajați, era cel mai mare producător de şină de cale ferată din sud-estul Europei.
După 89 s-a dorit privatizarea, însă a ajuns să fie vândut la fier vechi, bucată cu bucată.
Un jaf cu acte în regulă, trecut cu vederea de șase prim-miniștri.
Află întreaga poveste a Combinatului Siderurgic din Călărași SIDERCA la Culisele Statului Paralel, de la ora 18:00, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
