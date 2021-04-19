Întins pe 650 de hectare, cu gară și port proprii, cu 6500 de angajați, era cel mai mare producător de şină de cale ferată din sud-estul Europei.

După 89 s-a dorit privatizarea, însă a ajuns să fie vândut la fier vechi, bucată cu bucată.

Un jaf cu acte în regulă, trecut cu vederea de șase prim-miniștri.

Află întreaga poveste a Combinatului Siderurgic din Călărași SIDERCA la Culisele Statului Paralel, de la ora 18:00, cu Anca Alexandrescu. 

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

59 COMENTARII

  1. I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date
    gossip.

  3. Hello there, I found your blog via Google even as looking
    for a comparable matter, your website came up, it appears to be like great.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, just changed into alert to your weblog via Google, and found that it is really informative.
    I am gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you happen to
    proceed this in future. A lot of other people will likely be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    My site; buy Crafty Vaporizer uk

  4. Hurrah! After all I got a blog from where I can genuinely take
    valuable data regarding my study and knowledge.

  5. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme
    of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times
    it’s tough to get that „perfect balance” between superb usability
    and visual appeal. I must say you have done a excellent job
    with this. Additionally, the blog loads very fast for me on Firefox.
    Outstanding Blog!

  7. Remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to peer your article.
    Thank you so much and I’m looking ahead to touch you.

    Will you kindly drop me a mail?

  10. My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I may as well check things out.
    I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.

  11. It’s the best time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time to be
    happy. I’ve read this post and if I may I wish to
    recommend you some attention-grabbing issues or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this article.
    I desire to read more things approximately it!

  13. I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting
    article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for
    me. In my opinion, if all site owners and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more
    useful than ever before. By the way, here is a link to superb site for earnings – majestic casino slots

  15. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The
    clearness for your submit is just cool and that i could think you’re
    knowledgeable on this subject. Well along with your
    permission let me to take hold of your RSS feed to keep updated with coming near near post.
    Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.

    Also visit my blog :: avon cosmetics login

  16. If some one desires to be updated with most up-to-date technologies after that he must be visit this site and be up to
    date daily.

  18. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
    know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

  19. Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create
    my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

  20. Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.

    When I look at your blog site in Chrome,
    it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
    some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, amazing blog!

  21. First off I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you
    do not mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
    I have had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my ideas out.
    I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15
    minutes are generally lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints?

    Many thanks!

  22. Unquestionably believe that which you said.
    Your favorrite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked while
    people consider worries that they just don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as
    defined ouut the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a
    signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

  23. My family members every time say that I am killing my time here at web, however I know I am
    getting experience every day by reading thes fastidious posts.

  25. Hey there! I’ve been reading your website for a while now and finally got the bravery to
    go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin Texas!
    Just wanted to tell you keep up the fantastic work!

  26. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided
    to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the
    knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a
    look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog
    loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
    Anyways, wonderful site!

  27. If some one wishes expert view regarding blogging and site-building afterward i propose him/her to pay a visit this blog,
    Keep up the fastidious job.

    Feel free to surf to my homepage freezers uk

  30. Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking a few minutes and
    actual effort to produce a good article… but
    what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never seem to get anything done.

  32. Hi I am so happy I found your website, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Bing
    for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to
    say thanks a lot for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
    to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so
    when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do
    keep up the excellent jo.

  33. We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
    community. Your website offered us with valuable info to work on.
    You have done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.

  36. I believe what you wrote was actually very logical.

    However, think on this, suppose you were to write a awesome headline?

    I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website,
    but suppose you added a title that makes people desire more?
    I mean Culisele statului paralel: Combinatul Siderurgic din Călăraşi, un mamut al industriei românești – Realitatea de Alba
    is a little boring. You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how
    they create article headlines to grab people interested. You might
    try adding a video or a picture or two to grab
    people interested about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it
    would make your posts a little bit more interesting.

  38. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but
    after going through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!

    My blog :: join avon newcastle

  39. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website
    is great, let alone the content!

  40. I believe everything wrote was very logical.

    However, what about this? suppose you were to write a awesome post title?
    I ain’t suggesting your content is not solid, but what if you added something that grabbed folk’s attention? I mean Culisele
    statului paralel: Combinatul Siderurgic din Călăraşi,
    un mamut al industriei românești – Realitatea de Alba is kinda plain. You
    could look at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create news
    headlines to get viewers interested. You might try adding
    a video or a picture or two to grab people interested about what you’ve got
    to say. In my opinion, it would bring your blog a little
    bit more interesting.

  41. Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness on your submit
    is simply spectacular and i could suppose you’re a professional on this subject.
    Well together with your permission allow me to
    grasp your RSS feed to keep up to date with imminent post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

    Here is my site web page

  42. Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for
    my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding
    one? Thanks a lot!

  46. My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right.
    This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine
    simply how much time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

  48. Альберт Валиахметов, детство, школа, образование, чем занимается сейчас.

    Валиахметов Альберт – предприниматель, успешный таргет специалист, маркетолог, фрилансер.

    Детство
    Альберт Валиахметов родился 1990г.

    5 января в маленьком подмосковном городке Зеленограде.

    Отец работал на небольшом предприятии, а Мать преподавала Английский язык в школе.
    Также рос вместе со старшим братом Русланом.
    Семья жила скромно, но не бедно, детство прошло ярко и
    весело. Семья Альберта очень помогла ему добиться результатов
    в будущем.
    Школа
    Родная школа 17 города Зеленоград.

    Хорошо учился, вел активную жизнедеятельность класс, участвовал во многих школьных олимпиадах, проходил на региональные уровни.
    Рос очень одаренным и способным мальчиком.

    После школы ходил на тренировки по
    баскетболу в местную спортивную
    школу. Участвовал в Московских соревнованиях.

    Студенческая жизнь
    Альберт Валиахметов упорно занимался школьной программой и подготовкой к экзаменам.

    Альберт был очень целеустремленным, он поступил в Московский Университет на
    факультет Информатики. На 2 курсе познакомился с Маркетингом и продажами.
    Ему было интересно предпринимательство.
    Целыми днями он сидел и досконально изучал дело, порой забывал об учебе в ВУЗе.

    Альберт Валиахметов подрабатывал официантом
    в небольшом студенческом кафе. Уже в те
    годы пробовал продавать разные вещи
    для студентов.
    Карьера
    Валиахметов Альберт работал в нескольких небольших компаниях маркетологов.
    Но он хотел развиваться и обучаться чему-то новому.
    Где-то в интернете Валиахметов Альберт увидел о такой специальности как Таргетинг.

    Он попробовал работать фрилансером
    как раз по этому направлению, он получил хороший опыт.
    Через 2 года такой работы он решил
    открыть своё дело. Альберт Валиахметов открыл свою таргет школу.
    Он помогает развиваться малому бизнесу
    в интернете.
    Нынешние дни
    На данный момент Альберт проживает в
    Москве. Его бизнес движется в правильном направлении, также он обучает азам
    маркетинга и таргетинг новичков.

    Свою вторую половинку Альберт пока не нашёл,
    всю жизнь посвящает работе.

    Но об отдыхе он не забывает, она путешествует по разным странам.

    О саморазвитии Валиахметов Альберт не
    забывает. Он много читает и находится в поисках
    себя.

  50. Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this site needs a lot more
    attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more,
    thanks for the information!

  51. Hi there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your
    site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.

    If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Thank you!

  53. magnificent issues altogether, you just received a brand new reader.
    What might you suggest about your publish that you just made
    a few days ago? Any positive?

  55. Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out
    the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Feel free to visit my homepage: fridge freezer cheap

  58. Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly,
    this web site is truly fastidious and the users are
    actually sharing pleasant thoughts.

  59. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS
    feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates
    and will talk about this blog with my Facebook
    group. Chat soon!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here