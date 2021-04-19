O crimă teribilă a avut loc în noaptea de duminică spre luni, în localitatea Răhău din județul Alba. Potrivit primelor informații, un bărbat 36 de ani, a intrat în miez de noapte, în casa a doi tineri și i-a atacat cu un cuțit, notează Alba24
Conform sursei citate, detaliile anchetei sunt incerte, însă, din căte se pare, bărbatul l-a înjunghiat pe un tânăr de 21 de ani cu un cuțit în jurul inimii, și a rănit-o pe iubita acesteia, o tânără de aproximativ 20 de ani.
După ce i-a atacat, bărbatul a fugit de la locul faptei.
Potrivit reprezentanților Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Alba, atacatorul a fost prins în jurul orei 12.30, iar în scurt timp va fi adus la Alba Iulia pentru audieri.
Sursa: Alba24
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
