Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, susține că decizia privind renunţarea la purtarea măştii de protecţie în curtea şcolilor rămâne la latitudinea fiecărei unităţi de învăţământ în parte, condiţia fiind asigurarea unui program decalat pentru evitarea aglomerărilor. În caz contrar, spune ministrul, nu se va renunţa la masca de protecţie.
„Se poate renunţa, conform HG, la obligativitatea purtării măştii de protecţie în curtea şcolilor cu condiţia evitării aglomerărilor. Aglomerările pot fi evitate prin solicitarea pe care Ministerul Educaţiei a făcut-o către toate şcolile de a păstra programul decalat, deci inclusiv decalarea pauzelor. La nivelul Municipiului Bucureşti s-a luat acea decizie de purtare a măştii într-un perimetru de 50 de metri faţă de şcoală, dar nu în curtea şcolii. Este vorba de evitarea unor aglomerări create de părinţi atunci când îşi aduc sau când îşi iau copii de la şcoală. În curtea şcolii, lucrurile rămân la latitudinea conducerii fiecărei şcoli, care poate decide programul decalat, deci evitarea aglomerărilor, sau nu”, a afirmat, astăzi, Cîmpeanu, într-o declarație de presă susținută la Palatul Parlamentului.
Pe 14 mai, ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, anunța că, începând de săptămâna aceasta, în exteriorul școlii (în spațiile deschise) se poate renunța la obligativitatea purtării măștii de protecție. Totuși, ministrul Educației spune că trebuie păstrată regula pauzelor decalate pentru a evita aglomerările.
Potrivit declarației ministrului, în săptămâna 7-23 mai, în școlile din 2.527 de localități toți elevii vor putea merge la școală, cu prezența fizică (Scenariul verde). Sunt peste 2,6 milioane de elevi în această situație (90%).
În 654 localități, în care rata de infectare este mai mare de 1 la mie, cursurile se vor desfășura în continuare în online (Scenariul galben). Adică, elevii claselor a 5-a, a 6-a, a 7-a, a 9-a, a10-a și a 11-a. Este vorba de 300.000 elevi, reprezentând circa 10%.
Scenariul Roșu, care înseamnă suspendarea tuturor activităților cu prezență fizică, se aplica școlilor din localitățile care ar putea fi carantinate, precum și claselor în care s-au înregistrat cazuri confirmate de infectare cu virusul Sars-CO-V.
În Hotărârea CNSU din 14 mai 2021 privind prelungirea stării de alertă prin care se renunţă la mai multe restricţii începând cu 15 mai, publicată în Monitorul Oficial, se prevede că începând de sâmbătă pot desfăşura activităţi operatorii economici în spaţii închise în domeniul sălilor de sport/fitness, cu participarea publicului până la 50% din capacitatea maximă a spaţiului, dacă incidenţa cumulată la 14 zile a cazurilor din judeţ/localitate este mai mică sau egală cu 3/1.000 de locuitori, fără purtarea măştii de protecţie şi cu asigurarea unei suprafeţe de 7 mp/persoană.
