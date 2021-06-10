Certificatul digital european pentru COVID-19 va deveni operaţional în România la 1 iulie. Anunțul a fost făcut, astăzi, de secretarul de stat în Ministerul Sănătăţii (MS), Andrei Baciu.

„Certificatul digital european pentru COVID va apărea la 1 iulie şi are rolul de a facilita călătoriile între statele membre la nivel european. Chiar astăzi a avut loc o şedinţă cu toate instituţiile implicate pentru a finaliza toate detaliile necesare. Statul român va face acest lucru. Va fi un website prin care acest certificat va putea fi descărcat pentru cele trei situaţii (vaccinat, testat sau vindecat – n.r.) începând cu data de 1 iulie. Nu există în momentul de faţă în România posibilitatea folosirii acestui certificat. Oficial, în România, acest certificat digital european pentru COVID-19 va deveni operaţional la 1 iulie. O să fie un QR code, o să-l avem şi pe telefon şi se vor evita cozile la graniţă”, a afirmat Baciu, la Senat. 

Vă reamintim că, în urmă cu doar o zi, Parlamentul European, reunit în sesiune plenară la Strasbourg, a aprobat, certificatul digital de călătorie european privind COVID-19. Potrivit unui comunicat al PE, certificatul va facilita călătoriile în interiorul UE şi va contribui, astfel, la redresarea economică.

Certificatele digitale europene, numite și certificate digitale verzi, care vor facilita libera circulație în Uniunea Europeană, pe timpul pandemiei de COVID-19, vor fi implementate în România cu suportul de Serviciul de Telecomunicații Speciale (STS). Codul QR din certificat va conține informații de identificare (nume, prenume și data nașterii), precum și informații medicale esențiale, semnate digital, pentru a se garanta autenticitatea datelor.

Soluția tehnică dezvoltată de STS va fi interconectată cu cele implementate de către celelalte state membre ale UE pentru a permite eliminarea restricțiilor de testare sau carantină la trecerea frontierei.

 

