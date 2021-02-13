Un bărbat de 31 de ani, din Blaj, căutat de autoritățile din Belgia pentru constituirea unui grup infracțional organizat și înșelăciune, a fost depistat de poliţiştii din Alba, cu sprijinul Biroului SIRENE din cadrul Centrului de Cooperare Poliţienească Internațională al Poliţiei Române.
La data de 11 februarie 2021, poliţiştii Compartimentului Urmăriri din cadrul Serviciului de Investigații Criminale al Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Alba, împreună cu polițiștii de investigații criminale din Blaj, l-au depistat, pe raza municipiului Alba Iulia, pe un bărbat de 31 de ani, din Blaj, posesor al unui mandat european de arestare, emis de către autoritățile judiciare din Belgia, pentru constituirea unui grup infracțional organizat și înșelăciune.
Pentru depistarea celui în cauză, poliţiştii au beneficiat de date şi informaţii suplimentare, obţinute prin intermediul Biroului SIRENE din cadrul Centrului de Cooperare Poliţienească Internaţională – Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române.
Bărbatul a fost prezentat Parchetului de pe lângă Curtea de Apel Alba Iulia, pentru dispunerea măsurilor legale.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
Hi! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums
that deal with the same topics? Thank you so much!
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a
user can understand it. So that’s why this paragraph is outstdanding.
Thanks!
Someone necessarily assist to make severely posts I’d state.
This is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now?
I surprised with the research you made to create this particular submit
extraordinary. Magnificent activity!
Hi there! This blog post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I most certainly will send this post to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!
Also visit my homepage … cannabis oil for sale
You have brought up a very excellent points,
appreciate it for the post.
If some one wants expert view about blogging then i propose him/her to
visit this web site, Keep up the fastidious work.
Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I would like to say
that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at
and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks,
very great article.
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
I believe that you need to publish more on this issue, it may not
be a taboo subject but generally people do not talk about these topics.
To the next! Best wishes!!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting
things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!