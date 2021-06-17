Radu Țincu, medic primar de Terapie Intensivă la Spitalul Floreasca din Capitală, susține că vaccinarea anti-COVID este singura modalitate de a scăpa de pandemia care ne-a schimbat complet viața de un an de zile.
Specialistul a declarat într-o emisiune TV că vaccinarea oferă în primul rând siguranță personală, dar facilitează și participarea la diverse activități, în condițiile în care autoritățile au anunțat deja că se vor putea organiza nunți, botezuri, concerte și alte evenimente numai dacă cei care participă se vaccinează sau se testează.
El a vorbit și despre valul patru al pandemiei de coronavirus, despre care spune că poate să apară fiindcă avem o nouă variantă, cea indiană, și mai mult, a scăzut și ritmul vaccinării. Acest lucru înseamnă că din toamnă numărul cazurilor de infectare ar putea crește considerabil.
Radu Țincu a mai declarat că oamenii trebuie să înțeleagă că este nevoie să se vaccineze, fiindcă vaccinarea oferă în primul rând siguranța personală, apoi îți permite să participi la activități.
Vaccinul, singura modalitate de a scăpa de coronavirus
„(…) chiar și traficul internațional, în foarte multe țări, este reglementat în acest sens, atunci fiecare va înțelege că e foarte dificil să realizezi un test PCR de fiecare dată când vrei să călătorești sau de fiecare dată când vrei să participi la un examen și, în niciun caz, nimeni nu cred că își dorește să aibă anticorpi după ce a trecut prin boală.
Pentru că un COVID-19 care este simptomatic și produce simptome, din păcate, nu este o boală ușor de suportat. Pacientul respectiv are o simptomatologie care, din păcate, îi creează un disconfort. Cred că varianta cea mai logică și normală în 2021 este să folosim vaccinul, care reprezintă singura posibilitate la acest moment de a controla această pandemie”, a mai spus el.
Sursa: Adevarul Zilei
