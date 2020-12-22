Stația de Pompieri Cimpeni a intervenit  in localitatea Ghețari, comuna Garda de Sus, pentru acordare prim ajutor medical unui barbat in varsta de 55 de ani, lovit de un cal in zona capului. Victima prezenta sangerari la nivel frontotemporal, stare de semiconstienta si deficiențe in vorbire.

Victima este stabila, asistata de un echipaj SMURD B2.

Victima a fost preluata de echipajul elicopterului SMURD cu suspiciune de fractura craniana si hemoragie intracraniana, conștientă și stabila. Acesta va fi transportat la Spitalul Județean Târgu Mureș.

Sursa: Realitatea de Alba

