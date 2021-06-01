Arhiepiscopia Romano-Catolică de Alba Iulia se va adresa Curţii Europene a Drepturilor Omului (CEDO), după ce Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ICCJ) a respins, săptămâna trecută, cererea de retrocedare a imobilului Bibliotecii Batthyaneum şi a colecţiilor inestimabile din interiorul acestuia.
Potrivit unui comunicat publicat pe site-ul Arhiepiscopiei, decizia instanţei supreme din 25 mai este considerată ”nedreaptă şi inadmisibilă”.
”De asemenea, considerăm actuala decizie a instanţei ca fiind nedreaptă şi inadmisibilă, deoarece în acest caz nu s-a dat nicio justificare în sprijinul deciziei. Prin urmare, nu putem accepta respingerea în această formă şi vom continua să luptăm pentru o cauză bună la Curtea Europeană a Drepturilor Omului”, a transmis Arhiepiscopia Romano-Catolică de Alba Iulia.
La sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, Biserica Unitariană Maghiară şi-a exprimat, de asemenea, neînţelegerea şi indignarea faţă de refuzul retrocedării Bibliotecii Batthyaneum.
„Refuzul de a retroceda clădirea, naţionalizată sub dictatura comunistă, şi colecţia nepreţuită pe care o conţine, este o legitimare a confiscării ilegale. Această decizie nu este doar o pedeapsă, prin care este încălcată legea, împotriva bisericii noastre surori romano-catolice, ci şi un mesaj îngrijorător pentru celelalte confesiuni maghiare din Transilvania”, a transmis Biserica Unitariană Maghiară.
Aceasta a mai adăugat că intenţionează să acţioneze împreună cu bisericile surori, la toate forurile judiciare posibile, pentru a pune în aplicare, fără echivoc, drepturile de proprietate comunitară.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
It’s an amazing paragraph in favor of all the web visitors; they
will take benefit from it I am sure.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to
“return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve
my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I have truly enjoyed
browsing your weblog posts. In any case Ill be subscribing
for your rss feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!
My page; facebook sex – tian-heng.net,
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high
quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
Reading this info So i am glad to express that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed.
I most unquestionably will make sure to don?t put out of your mind
this site and provides it a glance regularly.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users, its really really pleasant article on building up new web site.
Hello, i feel that i noticed you visited my weblog so i came to return the desire?.I am
attempting to to find things to enhance my site!I assume its good enough to use some of your concepts!!
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity to your put up is just spectacular
and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine together with your permission allow me to seize your RSS feed to stay up to date with forthcoming post.
Thanks one million and please keep up the gratifying work.
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours these days, but I
by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It is lovely value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if
all website owners and bloggers made just right content as you
probably did, the web can be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Can I just say what a relief to uncover an individual who really understands what they’re talking about on the net.
You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More and more people should read this and understand this side of
the story. I can’t believe you are not more popular since you most certainly
have the gift.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you
know of any please share. Kudos!
Your mode of telling all in this post is in fact fastidious, every one
can easily understand it, Thanks a lot.
Very nice write-up. I absolutely appreciate this website.
Continue the good work!
What i don’t understood is in reality how
you’re now not actually much more neatly-preferred than you might be
now. You are so intelligent. You already know thus considerably in terms of this topic, made me in my view believe it from a
lot of varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated
unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga!
Your personal stuffs excellent. Always care for it up!
Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to
say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so!
Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite
great post.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to
start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Cheers
Someone essentially lend a hand to make significantly posts I’d state.
That is the first time I frequented your website page and so far?
I surprised with the research you made to create this
actual post amazing. Great activity!