Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunţat, luni seară, că a trimis o adresă tuturor inspectoratelor şcolare judeţene, dar şi tuturor universităţilor, pentru a realiza o situaţie a angajaţilor dispuşi să se vaccineze. Statistica trebuie finalizată până în 15 ianuarie la ora 16.00, acesta fiind de altfel unul dintre factorii luaţi în calcul pentru redeschiderea şcolilor, scrie realitatea.net
Sorin Cîmpeanu, la un post de televiziune: ”Aceste rezultate vor putea să fie disponibile undeva la jumătatea lunii ianuarie, care este rata de infectare. Al doilea lucru important este modul în care se derulează campania de vaccinare. (…) Orice scenariu este deschis. Nu excludem absolut niciun scenariu – nici scenariul în care am putea avea o deschidere în zone care înregistrează o incidenţă mai mică, nu excludem nici prioritizarea pe nivele de şcolarizare, nu excludem absolut nimic. Însă, fiind vorba despre sănătatea copiilor, elevilor, studenţilor şi cadrelor didactice, analiza trebuie făcută responsabil, cu datele pe masă, iar decizia trebuie luată de cei care au competenţă cu acest subiect.”
În plus, coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19, medicul Valeriu Gheorghiţă, a declarat, duminică seară, că redeschiderea şcolilor pentru cursuri faţă în faţă nu este condiţionată de vaccinarea profesorilor. Medicul afirmă că personalul din învăţământ se va vaccina cu prioritate, având în vedere că deserveşte o activitate esenţială.
