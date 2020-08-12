Interval de valabilitate: 12 august, ora 12:00 – 12 august, ora 23:00

Fenomene vizate: instabilitate atmosferică temporar accentuată
Zone afectate: conform textului și hărții

În intervalul menționat, la munte, în jumătatea de nord a Olteniei și a Munteniei, precum și în sud-vestul Transilvaniei și al Moldovei vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică accentuată ce se va manifesta prin averse ce vor avea și caracter torențial, descărcări electrice, intensificări de scurtă durată ale vântului, vijelii și grindină. Cantitățile de apă vor depăși 20…25 l/mp și izolat 40…50 l/mp.

Manifestări de instabilitate atmosferică se vor semnala pe arii restrânse și în restul țării.

