Polițiștii din Sebeș au confiscat peste 2.600 de articole pirotehnice de la un bărbat care le oferea spre vânzare, pe stradă. Acesta s-a ales cu dosar penal.
În seara zilei de 16 decembrie 2019, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Sebeș l-au depistat pe un bărbat de 31 de ani, din Sebeș, în timp ce oferea, spre vânzare, pe o stradă din zona centrală a municipiului Sebeș, articole pirotehnice.
Cu ocazia controlului, polițiștii au găsit 2.680 de petarde și pocnitori. Articolele pirotehnice au fost ridicate in vederea confiscării, iar față de bărbat a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de efectuarea fără drept de operațiuni cu articole pirotehnice.
Articolele pirotehnice de tip petardă, încadrate în categoria P1, apărute pe piața românească, nu sunt destinate a fi folosite în scop de divertisment, utilizarea acestora fiind permisă în cazuri deosebite, de persoanele aflate în pericol, pentru a îndepărta animalele agresive sau sălbatice, de către fermieri sau de alte categorii profesionale ce utilizează astfel de articole pirotehnice în scop tehnic.
