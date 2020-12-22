Mii de români blocaţi la graniţa dintre Marea Britanie şi Franţa din cauza restricțiilor impuse de autorități. Oamenii se plâng că așteaptă de cel puțin 24 de ore pentru a ajunge înapoi în România. Totul se întâmplă din cauza noului tip de COVID-19, care face ravagii în Regatul Unit, informează realitatea.net
Zborurile din și către Marea Britanie și Irlanda de Nord, suspendate în România. Asta după ce medicii au descoperit o nouă tulpină a coronavirusului, mult mai contagioasă și care dă simptome severe.
Oamenii spun că așteaptă de mai mult de 24 de ore și că nu au primit niciun răspuns de la ambasadă.
Plin , plin, autocare, microbuze sute… mii se persoane sunt aici. Va dati seama oamenii si au pierdut si rabdarea. De cat timp sunteti aici? De la ora 2. 24 de ore. Am sunat la ambasada nu a raspuns nimeni”.
După zeci de ore de așteptat oamenii au rămas fără apă și fără mâncare.
Multe țări europene, printre care Italia și Olanda, au raportat cazuri de infectare cu noua tulpină de coronavirus.
