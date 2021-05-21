Astăzi, 21 mai 2021, prin intrarea în vigoare a Legii privind monitorizarea electronică în cadrul unor proceduri judiciare şi execuţional penale, devin aplicabile o serie de modificări ale prevederilor Codului Penal, Codului de Procedură Penală și ale altor acte normative.
Astfel:
- Încălcarea de către persoana aflată în arest la domiciliu a obligaţiei de a nu părăsi imobilul ori nerespectarea de către aceasta a itinerarului sau a condiţiilor de deplasare va constituie infracțiunea de evadare, urmând a se aplica regulile privind concursul de infracțiuni.
- Atunci când, cu rea-credinţă, inculpatul încalcă obligaţia de a nu părăsi imobilul ori nu respectă itinerarul sau condiţiile de deplasare, stabilite potrivit legii, organul de supraveghere are dreptul de a-l prinde pe inculpat şi de a-l prezenta de îndată procurorului, în cursul urmăririi penale, judecătorului de cameră preliminară, în procedura de cameră preliminară, sau instanţei de judecată, în cursul judecăţii.
- Se va indica în mod expres perioada de timp, precum şi, după caz, locul de muncă, instituţia de învăţământ, unitatea sanitară sau alt loc în care se aprobă deplasarea inculpatului.
- În cadrul programului de supraveghere, se va stabili ca, cel puţin o dată la 7 zile calendaristice, persoana aflată sub control judiciar să se prezinte la organul de poliţie desemnat cu supravegherea sa.
- Darea în urmărire se va dispune, prin ordin, de Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române, dar și de Direcţia Generală de Poliţie a Municipiului Bucureşti sau, după caz, de inspectoratul de poliţie judeţean.
- După comunicarea măsurii privind arestul la domiciliu, inculpatul are obligaţia de a se deplasa de îndată la imobilul indicat potrivit legii, în vederea executării măsurii.
- În vederea verificării situaţiei de fapt, organul de supraveghere are acces, în condiţiile legii, la documente, imagini, înregistrări audiovideo sau orice înscrisuri necesare, deţinute de autorităţile sau instituţiile publice, persoanele juridice ori persoanele fizice.
Legea privind monitorizarea electronică în cadrul unor proceduri judiciare şi execuţional penale reglementează înfiinţarea, organizarea şi funcţionarea Sistemului informatic de monitorizare electronică (SIME), modul de utilizare a dispozitivelor electronice de supraveghere şi modul de acţiune în situaţia generării unor alerte.
SIME va deveni operațional cel mai târziu la data de 1 martie 2022. Într-o primă etapă, monitorizarea electronică se va aplica în sistem pilot, pentru cazurile de violență domestică în care a fost emis un ordin de protecție.
