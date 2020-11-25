Muzeul Național al Unirii Alba Iulia organizează în perioada 26-27 noiembrie 2020, Sesiunea Științifică Unitate, Continuitate și Independență în Istoria Poporului Român. 102 ani de la Marea Unire (1918 – 2020). Devenit deja tradiție ca evenimentul să aibă loc în preajma Zilei Naționale a României, anul acesta el va fi organizat online.
Sesiunea va avea 2 secțiuni: Istorie și Museikon. În cadrul lor și-au anunțat prezența peste 40 de specialiști, reprezentanți ai unor prestigioase instituții muzeale, universitare și de cercetare din România (Alba Iulia, București, Vaslui, Sighișoara, Iași, Cluj-Napoca și Sibiu), dar și din străinătate (Grecia, Austria, Rusia, Suedia, Bulgaria, Polonia, Cehia și SUA).
Deschiderea oficială va avea loc joi, 26 noiembrie 2020, începând cu ora 10.00, online, putând fi urmărită pe: https://www.facebook.com/
De asemenea, lucrările sesiunii vor putea fi urmărite, conform programului, pe platforma ZOOM, accesând următoarele linkuri: https://zoom.us/j/
