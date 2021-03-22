147.056 de elevi din clasele a XII-a și a XIII-a din promoția curentă sunt așteptați de azi la simularea probelor scrise de la Bacalaureat 2021, potrivit cifrelor anunțate de ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu.
La această simulare a Bacalaureatului 2021 participă și elevii din localitățile în carantină, care învață la școli din localități care nu sunt în carantină, potrivit unei decizii luate duminică seara de Raed Arafat.
Există totuși, în localitățile carantinate, 78 de licee în care nu se organizează simularea Bacalaureatului. Asta înseamnă că cei aproape 8.000 de elevi care învață în aceste școli vor da simularea în altă perioadă, dar nu mai târziu de 15 mai.
„În acest moment, numărul elevilor din clasele terminale (promoția curentă), care urmează sa susțină examenul de bacalaureat, este de 147.056 (126.358 de elevi de clasa a XII-a și 20.698 de elevi de clasa a XIII-a). În zonele carantinate funcționează 78 de licee, ceea ce reprezintă 5% din totalul celor 1.577 de licee din țară.
Faptul că elevii care locuiesc în zone carantinate vor avea posibilitatea susținerii acestor simulări dacă învață în școli din localități necarantinate este foarte important. În calitate de ministru al Educației apreciez înțelegerea Comandantului Acțiunii/Centrului Național de Conducere și Coordonare a Intervenției cu privire la importanța educației și a pregătirii pentru examenele naționale.
Pentru cei aproape 8.000 de elevi înmatriculați în clasele a XII-a și a XIII-a, care învață în licee din localități carantinate, organizarea simulărilor va fi posibilă după ieșirea din carantină, dar nu mai târziu de data de 15 mai.
Îndemn în permanență la prudență și la respectarea tuturor regulilor, mai ales acum, având în vedere agravarea situației epidemiologice!
Solicit tuturor celor 1.499 de licee care organizează simulări să acorde o atenție sporită respectării tuturor regulilor de distanțare, aerisirii corespunzătoare a sălilor de clasă, precum și purtării măștilor de protecție.
Succes tuturor elevilor care vor participa la simularea examenului de bacalaureat!”, a declarat Sorin Cîmpeanu.
Care sunt regulile de la simulare
Examenele scrise care simulează probele de la Bacalaureat 2021 încep luni, 22 martie, la ora 9:00, cu proba scrisă la Limba și literatura română. Simularea examenului de Bacalaureat se reia în acest an, după ce anul trecut probele nu au mai fost susținute din cauza pandemiei.
Probele din cadrul simulării naționale încep luni dimineața la ora 9:00, moment în care în fiecare clasă se deschid plicurile sigilate care conțin subiectul multiplicat, potrivit procedurii oficiale de desfășurare a probelor de la simulare. Accesul elevilor în școli este permis până la ora 8:30.
Pentru cadrele didactice venirea la școală are loc în intervalul 07:00-07:30, dacă sunt membre ale comisiei de evaluare. Profesorii asistenți vin la ora 8:00, iar profesorii evaluatori vin la ora 14:00.
Timpul destinat elaborării unei lucrări scrise pentru fiecare din probele simulării Bacalaureatului pentru elevii clasei a XII-a/a XIII-a este de trei ore, începând din momentul în care s-a încheiat distribuirea subiectelor fiecărui candidat.
Elevii sunt așezați câte unul în bancă, dar doar elevi din aceeași clasă, în ordine alfabetică.
Regulile sunt aceleași cu cele de la examenele propriu-zise, iar supravegherea probelor cu sistemul audio-video al școlii este reglementată de procedura din anul școlar 2019-2020, care poate fi descărcată de aici.
Pentru rezolvarea subiectelor, candidații pot folosi numai cerneală sau pastă de culoare albastră, iar pentru executarea schemelor și a desenelor, pot utiliza numai creion negru. Pentru probele scrise la Matematică și Geografie, candidații pot apela doar la instrumente de desen. La probele scrise, mijloacele/instrumentele de calcul sunt interzise, iar hârtia folosită este doar cea distribuită în sala de examen.
Este interzisă introducerea în sălile de examen a unor obiecte, precum ghiozdane, rucsacuri, sacoșe, poșete etc. De asemenea, este interzis accesul în săli cu orice fel de lucrări: manuale, dicționare, notițe, însemnări etc., precum și cu orice mijloc electronic de calcul, de stocare de informații sau de comunicare (stick-uri de memorie, telefoane, tablete etc.).
Candidații nu au voie să comunice între ei sau cu exteriorul, să transmită ori să schimbe între ei foi din lucrare, ciorne, notițe sau alte materiale care ar putea fi utilizate pentru rezolvarea subiectelor, pentru comunicare în interior sau cu exteriorul. Cei surprinși în aceste situații pot fi eliminați din simulare.
Materia pe care elevii trebuie să o pregătească pentru simularea de la Bacalaureat Limba și literatura română este aceeași cu cea pe care o au pentru examenul propriu-zis. Programele detaliate pentru Bacalaureat 2021 au fost aprobate prin Ordinul nr. 3237/05.02.2021 și pot fi descărcate de aici.
Fiecare lucrare este evaluată de doi profesori evaluatori: cadrele didactice din unitatea de învățământ care au urmat sau urmează programul de formare a profesorilor evaluatori pentru examenele și concursurile naționale vor fi selectate cu prioritate pentru evaluarea lucrărilor.
Rezultatele obținute la simulările naționale nu se contestă, nu se afișează și nu sunt făcute publice, ele sunt analizate la nivelul fiecărei clase. Toate unitățile de învățământ elaborează și transmit la inspectoratul școlar un raport pe școală, iar inspectoratul școlar elaborează un raport pe județ/municipiu și îl trimite mai departe la Ministerul Educației. Raportul trebuie să includă și un plan de acțiune care cuprinde măsurile de monitorizare, control și remediere acolo unde se impune.
Procedura pentru simularea probelor de la Bacalaureat 2021 poate fi descărcată de aici.
Calendar Simulare BAC 2021 (pentru clasele a XII-a și a XIII-a)
22 martie 2021 – Limba și literatura română
23 martie 2021 – Examenul obligatoriu al profilului: Matematică sau Istorie
24 martie 2021 – Proba la alegere a profilului și specializării
25 martie 2021 – Limba și literatura maternă
31 martie 2021 – Afișarea rezultatelor
SURSA: edupedu.ro
