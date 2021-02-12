De 30 de ani este o gaură neagră pentru care plătesc toți românii! Motiv de dispute politice, dar și de laudă în campanii electorale, metroul din București înghite anual sute de milioane de lei subvenții din banii românilor. Afaceri de milioane de euro gravitează în jurul sindicatului de la Metrorex.
Salarii uriașe, beneficii pentru cei care susțin sindicaliștii, spatii comerciale folosite ilegal, o altă vacă de muls pentru băieții șmecheri. Trenuri de sute de milioane de euro cumpărate care nu încăpeau în stații, directori numiți de statul paralel, licitații de zeci de milioane de euro suspecte.
De ce trebuie să plătească toți românii subvenția de la Metrorex? De ce toți primarii generali și-au dorit să-l preia și nu au reușit? Cine adună banii din afacerile de la metrou? Va reuși actualul ministru al transporturilor să învingă interesele uriașe de la Metrorex? Dezvăluiri de senzație la Culisele statului paralel cu Anca Alexandrescu.
