Cei de la USR-PLUS au cerut schimbarea premierului Florin Cîțu, iar în locul acestuia să vină președintele PNL, Ludovic Orban. Liderul PNL a spus că a discutat cu cei de la USR-PLUS și le-a explicat că el este de acord cu remanierea lui Vlad Voiculescu și le-a cerut să facă o analiză obiectivă, pentru că vor ajunge la concluzia că ministrul trebuia schimbat.
Am văzut mai multe informații pe surse că voi participa la o ședință a Coaliției la Cotroceni, dar nici nu am avut nicio invitație în acest sens. Bineînțeles, comunic cu președintele României, PNL face echipă cu președintele României.
Am comunicat cu partenerii de coaliție și ceea ce le-am spus lor, o spun spun și public. Din păcate, există unii care trăiesc din conflict, care se hrănesc din conflict. Eu le transmit și celor din USR-PLUS că noi suntem într-un proiect de contrucție și nu avem nevoie de conflicte. Eu le recomand să facă o analiză obiectivă a activității ministrului demis și vor vedea că era o decizie indispensabilă.
Nu USR stabilește premierul, ci PNL, iar PNL îl susține pe Florin Cîțu. Nu putem schimba premierul de fiecare dată când se supără unul sau altul.
În ceea ce ne privește îl susținem pe Florin Cîțu, apreciem pozitiv activitatea premierului Florin Cîțu. Am susținut public ședința premierului și pot să vă spun că la ultimele 2 ședințe ale coaliției le-am cerut celor de la USR-PLUS să ia ei decizia de schimbare a lui Vlad Voiculescu. Acum, să nu-i dăm importanță mai mare decât trebuie. Din punctul meu de vedere, decizia premierului era necesară, indispensabilă și pune bazele pentru creșterea calității în domeniul Sănătății.”, a spus Ludovic Orban.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
Actually when someone doesn’t know after that its up to other visitors that
they will help, so here it takes place.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to
get that „perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
I must say you’ve done a awesome job with this.
Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Chrome.
Outstanding Blog!
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this article i thought i could also
make comment due to this good article.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day.
It’s always exciting to read through content
from other authors and use something from their sites.
It’s an remarkable post designed for all the online users;
they will get benefit from it I am sure.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out
a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Fine way of describing, and nice article to obtain facts regarding my presentation topic, which i am going to present in university.
Great article.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with useful information to work on. You have done a formidable job and
our entire neighborhood will probably be thankful to you.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got
to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got
an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
For latest information you have to pay a visit world-wide-web and on web I found this site as a most excellent
web site for most recent updates.
Hi there to every one, for the reason that
I am genuinely keen of reading this web
site’s post to be updated on a regular basis.
It carries fastidious stuff.
I do not even know the way I stopped up right here, however I believed this put up was once great.
I do not understand who you are however
definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger for those who are
not already. Cheers!
Great article, totally what I was looking for.
I am actually glad to glance at this website posts which carries lots of helpful
information, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
Thanks for another informative site. The place else
may I get that kind of info written in such an ideal way?
I’ve a undertaking that I am just now running on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
I used to be able to find good information from your articles.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely return.
Does anyone here οn realitateadealba.net ѡould like tⲟ beсome ɑ are disposable cbd vape pens safe reviewer ᴡith JustCBD
ɑnd review hemp products ⅼike CBD Vape Juice DM
me if interestеd
Attractive portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog
posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing on your augment or
even I fulfillment you get right of entry to constantly rapidly.
Heya great blog! Does running a blog like this take a lot of work?
I have very little expertise in coding however I had been hoping to start my
own blog in the near future. Anyway, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject but I simply wanted to ask.
Appreciate it!
Hey there! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs up for
your excellent info you have got right here on this post.
I will be coming back to your site for more soon.
A person essentially lend a hand to make seriously posts I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your website page
and up to now? I amazed with the analysis you made to create
this particular publish incredible. Great process!