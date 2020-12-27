Mafia gunoaielor revine in lumina reflectoarelor! Detonam bomba! Un martor protejat dezvaluie intr-un interviu exclusiv pentru Realitatea Plus detalii halucinante din interiorul companiei Romprest.
Veti afla secretele miliardarului fara chip si ale sefului paparazzilor. Dragos Dobrescu si Radu Budeanu fata in fata cu Florian Walter. Povestea afacerii evaluate la peste 160 de milioane de euro. De unde stia Budeanu ca Walter va fi arestat? Cum a ajuns numele lui Coldea in aceasta combinatie? Adevarul va iesi la iveala! De ce s au facut perchezitii la firmele lui Dragos Dobrescu si ce legatura are acesta cu fostul presedinte PNL Crin Antonescu. I-a platit sau nu o parte din apartamenul cumparat de la Marian Magureanu? Incoltit de procurorii DNA, Dobrescu se incurca in minciuni si incearca sa stearga toate urmele. Totul la Culisele Statului Paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, intr o editie maraton duminica seara de la ora 21!
