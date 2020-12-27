Mafia gunoaielor revine in lumina reflectoarelor! Detonam bomba! Un martor protejat dezvaluie  intr-un interviu exclusiv pentru Realitatea Plus detalii halucinante din interiorul companiei Romprest.  

Veti afla secretele miliardarului fara chip si ale sefului paparazzilor. Dragos Dobrescu si Radu Budeanu fata in fata cu Florian Walter. Povestea afacerii evaluate la peste 160 de milioane de euro. De unde stia Budeanu ca Walter va fi arestat? Cum a ajuns numele lui Coldea in aceasta combinatie? Adevarul va iesi la iveala! De ce s au facut perchezitii la firmele lui Dragos Dobrescu si ce legatura are acesta cu fostul presedinte PNL Crin Antonescu. I-a platit sau nu o parte din apartamenul cumparat de la Marian Magureanu? Incoltit de procurorii DNA, Dobrescu se incurca in minciuni si incearca sa stearga toate urmele. Totul la Culisele Statului Paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, intr o editie maraton duminica seara de la ora 21!

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

21 COMENTARII

  1. Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your
    site and in accession capital to say that I acquire actually loved account your weblog posts.
    Any way I will be subscribing for your augment or
    even I success you get right of entry to constantly rapidly.

  4. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
    point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence
    on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?

  11. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am
    not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
    You’re wonderful! Thanks!

  13. you are actually a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is
    incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.

    In addition, The contents are masterpiece.
    you’ve performed a magnificent activity in this topic!

  15. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web
    site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
    I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

  19. I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
    Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling
    I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make
    certain to dont forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.

  20. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found
    It positively helpful and it has helped me out
    loads. I hope to give a contribution & help other customers like its aided me.
    Good job.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here