Întâlnire de gradul zero între liderii Statului Paralel la un restaurant din centrul Capitalei. „Miliardarul fără chip” Dragoș Dobrescu, mogulul de presă Radu Budeanu și fostul premier Călin Popescu Tăriceanu s-au întâlnit într-un local de fițe. Poliția a intervenit la fața locului. La un moment dat, a avut loc și un incident neplăcut: soția lui Tăriceanu i-a smuls microfonul jurnalistului Realitatea PLUS.
Cristian Rizea a intrat în direct la Realitatea PLUS și a comentat această întâlnire: „Iata ca acesti capi ai statului paralel si sagetile lor pun tara la cale si sunt foarte deranjati de dezvaluirile pe care eu cu Realitatea PLUS le-am pornit pentru ca toti romanii sa vada ce s-a intamplat in Romania ultimilor 20 de ani. S-au intalnit cei care deja au pus un pret pe capul meu”, a spus Cristian Rizea.
VIDEO Liderii Statului Paralel, întâlnire de taină, la restaurant, în plină pandemie – Poliția a intervenit
