Singura banca comerciala cu capital de stat 100% este de ani de zile motiv de disputa politica. CEC Bank a scapat ca prin urechile acului de incercari sucesive de privatizare. Pana azi. Motiv de cearta intre Ponta si Basescu, CEC a reusit totusi sa creasca incet, dar sigur. Scandalurile nu au ocolit-o.
De la banii pentru Dacii pana la reclama cu Brancusi, singura banca de stat a fost mereu in atentia presei, dar mai ales a politicienilor.
Cum a luat Ioana Basescu un credit urias de la CEC Bank. De ce a vrut Ponta sa-l schimbe pe Radu Ghetea. A intervenit fostul presedinte sa nu fie schimbat? Ce salarii au sefii CEC.
Are nevoie Romania de o banca de stat? Vindem chiar tot?
Istoria celei mai vechi institutii bancare din Romania doar la „Culisele statului paralel”, cu Anca Alexandrescu, de la ora 18.
Sursa: realitatea.net
