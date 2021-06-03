Rata de acoperire vaccinală în popuația eligibilă de peste 16 ani este de circa 45%, mult peste media națională, ceea ce explică situația epidemiologică favorabilă, spune președintele CNCAV, Valeriu Gheorghiță, care prezintă topul județelor în funcție de rata de vaccinare.
„În Cluj rata de acoperire vaccinală din populația eligibilă este de 41,43%, în Sibiu 35,15%, Brașov 33,13%, Timiș – 31,66%, iar Constana 31,75%. De asemenea, Alba – 30,77%”, anunță Valeriu Gheorghiță.
El precizează că raportarea se referă la populația eligibilă de peste 16 ani, iar începând de săptămâna viitoare va fi inclusă și populația eligibilă de peste 12 ani.
„Ultimele județe cu cea mai mică rată de acoperire vaccinală sunt Covasna, cu 18,1%, Bacău – 17,3%, Giurgiu – 16,6%, Botoșani – 16,6% și Suceava – 15,7%”, conchide șeful CNCAV.
