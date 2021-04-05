Sorin Cîmpeanu – ministrul Educației a anunțat, luni seara, că un număr însemnat de grădiniţe vor funcţiona şi pe perioada vacanţei de primăvară, cu avizul direcţiilor de sănătate publică. Acesta a publicat și un tabel cu numărul unităților de învățământ preșcolar deschise în fiecare județ.
„Ministerul Educației a creat cadrul legal pentru ca grădinițele să poată organiza activități cu copiii și în perioada vacanței.
Astfel, un număr însemnat de grădinițe din sistemul de educație vor funcționa și pe perioada vacanței de primăvară, cu avizul direcțiilor de sănătate publică.
Numărul acestora este diferit de la o săptămână la alta, în funcție de solicitări și de capacitatea grădinițelor de a asigura resursa umană”, a anunțat Sorin Cîmpeanu.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality used to be a entertainment account
it. Glance complex to more introduced agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your blog.
You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good
asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an e-mail if interested. Thanks!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a
friend who was conducting a little research on this. And he in fact bought
me lunch because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword
this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this subject here on your
website.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this post i thought i could also create comment due to this good piece of writing.
Hey There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. That is a really well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your
useful information. Thank you for the post. I will definitely
return.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I
clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over
again. Anyways, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
Wow, this paragraph is good, my younger sister is analyzing
these things, so I am going to convey her.
Как же и всем не прибегнуть к?
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive
a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad
is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely
off topic but I had to share it with someone!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for
your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Great article. I will be facing a few of these issues as well..
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a
difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your
site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to
fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Appreciate it!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw
away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog
when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Dhohoo‘s deep-sea fish is a high-protein dog reward.
Can easily also manage earnings. First, you need to realise how status can help you to
generate quality backlinks. Start submitting
view the in order to your site and blog begin to increase.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web site, because i want enjoyment,
for the reason that this this web page conations really fastidious funny information too.