Lovitură pe scena politică din România. . O arată datele unui sondaj INSOMAR realizat la comanda Realitatea.net

PSD are toate șansele să iasă câștigător în cursa alegerilor parlamentare, arată datele ultimului sondaj INSOMAR realizat la comanda Realitatea.net. 28% dintre repondenți au declarat că ar vota cu social-democrații.

Pe locul 2, la mică distanță însă, s-ar clasa PNL, cu 27%. 

Pe locul 3 se află Alianța AUR, cu 16%, urmată, la mare distanță, de USR – 10%. 

Ultimul loc este atribuit PRO România, cu 1% din intențiile de vot. 

SONDAJ INSOMAR. Răsturnare de situație – pe cine vor românii la Cotroceni. Calculele care dau fiori clasei politice 

Imagine

La întrebarea „Care dintre partidele politice credeți că promovează o politică orientată către toți cetățenii României?”, PSD și PNL se află la egalitate, cu 27%. În top urmează AUR, cu 19% și USR, cu 10%. 

Și aici pe ultimul loc se poziționează tot PRO România. 

Imagine

Pe de altă parte, la întrebarea „Care dintre partidele politice credeți că va identifica o soluție pentru relansarea economiei României?”, PNL se află pe primul loc, cu 29% din voturi. Urmează PSD, cu 28%, și AUR, cu 18%. Deloc surprinzător, pe ultima poziție se clasează tot partidul PRO România, tot cu 1%. 

Imagine

Sondajul a fost realizat pe un eșantion de 1030 de respondenți, în perioada 8-11 februarie 2021, eroarea fiind de plus-minus 3,1% la un nivel de încredere de 95%.

Datele au fost colectate pe baza chestionarului online, respectându-se raportul de reprezentativitate a eșantinoanelor cu îndeplinirea criteriilor de relevanță. 

Validarea eșantionului s-a realizat pe baza ultimelor date INS. Datele sunt neponderate. 

SONDAJ INSOMAR. Guvernul de coaliție, în impas – LOVITURĂ DURĂ, la două luni de la învestitură. PNL câștigă teren

