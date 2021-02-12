Lovitură pe scena politică din România. . O arată datele unui sondaj INSOMAR realizat la comanda Realitatea.net.
PSD are toate șansele să iasă câștigător în cursa alegerilor parlamentare, arată datele ultimului sondaj INSOMAR realizat la comanda Realitatea.net. 28% dintre repondenți au declarat că ar vota cu social-democrații.
Pe locul 2, la mică distanță însă, s-ar clasa PNL, cu 27%.
Pe locul 3 se află Alianța AUR, cu 16%, urmată, la mare distanță, de USR – 10%.
Ultimul loc este atribuit PRO România, cu 1% din intențiile de vot.
La întrebarea „Care dintre partidele politice credeți că promovează o politică orientată către toți cetățenii României?”, PSD și PNL se află la egalitate, cu 27%. În top urmează AUR, cu 19% și USR, cu 10%.
Și aici pe ultimul loc se poziționează tot PRO România.
Pe de altă parte, la întrebarea „Care dintre partidele politice credeți că va identifica o soluție pentru relansarea economiei României?”, PNL se află pe primul loc, cu 29% din voturi. Urmează PSD, cu 28%, și AUR, cu 18%. Deloc surprinzător, pe ultima poziție se clasează tot partidul PRO România, tot cu 1%.
Sondajul a fost realizat pe un eșantion de 1030 de respondenți, în perioada 8-11 februarie 2021, eroarea fiind de plus-minus 3,1% la un nivel de încredere de 95%.
Datele au fost colectate pe baza chestionarului online, respectându-se raportul de reprezentativitate a eșantinoanelor cu îndeplinirea criteriilor de relevanță.
Validarea eșantionului s-a realizat pe baza ultimelor date INS. Datele sunt neponderate.
