Campania de vacinare anti-Covid se durulează în continuare cu ceva sincope. În vreme ce sute de doze sunt distruse în diverse localități din țără, pe de altă parte oamenii programați să se vaccineze sunt trimiși dintr-un județ în altul din lipsă de doze.
Într-o situație similară s-a aflat un jurnalist Realitatea PLUS. Acesta se programase să se vaccineze, ieri, la un centru din Videle (Alexandria), însă când a ajuns acolo i s-a spus că nu mai sunt doze de ser, astfel că nu a avut încotro și a trebuit să se întoarcă la București, unde locuiește. În timpul serii a fost sunat însă de cei de la cenrtul medical din Videle pentru a i se comunica existența dozelor și faptul că se poate vaccina. Pentru că nu a avut cum să plece la ora aceea din Capitală înapoi spre Videle, acesta trebuie acum să se programeze din nou la vaccinare. Medicii susțin că situația dată este cumva „normală având în vedre amploarea campaniei de vaccinare anti-Covid”, dar și întârzierile în livrarea dozelor de către compania producătoare.
Radu Țincu, medic primar ATI Floreasca, a declarat, astăzi, într-o intervenție telefonică la Realitatea PLUS, că „sunt greu de evitat astfel de situații in perioada următoare pentru că Pfizer nu a livrat dozele pe care și le-a asumat cu Uniunea Europeană”.
„Este un deficit de producție care se regăsește în toate țările europene. Ce știm sunt doar asigurări de la producători care încearcă să acopere liniiile de producție și care promit că vor recupera acest decalaj. Dincolo de problemele ce țin de livrarea dozelor de către companiile producătoare, trebuie văzut dacă fiecare țară pune în practică acest plan de vaccinare, dacă acele doze erau destinate centrului din Videle (…). E foarte dificil să îi rechemi pe aceștia la alte intervale orare, se risca supraaglomerarea, sau ei nu mai pot veni – nimeni nu poate să își blocheze toată ziua ca să se vaccineze”, a afirmat Țincu.
Potrivit medicului, astfel de situații ar trebui să fie verificate punctual de către autorități și corectate.
În ceea ce privește dozele de vaccin anti-Covid distruse din neglijență de cadrele medicale, Radu Țincu a afirmat că „astfel de evenimente sunt cumva normale într-o astfel de campanie de o asemnenea amploare”.
„Cred că se întâmplă peste tot în lume (…)”, a mai spus medicul.
